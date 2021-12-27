WindTre Samsung Xmas Days: discounts up to 250 euros on some smartphones – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

In this Christmas season with WindTre, subject to any changes, the promotion is commercially available Samsung Xmas Days which allows in the WindTre Store members to purchase some Samsung Galaxy smartphones at discounted prices in one go.

Here are some examples:

Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB at 169.90 euros instead of 199.90 euros with a discount of 30 euros;

at 169.90 euros instead of 199.90 euros with a discount of 30 euros; Samsung Galaxy A32 5G at € 239.90 instead of € 299.90 with a discount of € 60;

at € 239.90 instead of € 299.90 with a discount of € 60; Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at 349.90 euros instead of 469.90 euros with a discount of 120 euros;

at 349.90 euros instead of 469.90 euros with a discount of 120 euros; Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB at 659.90 euros instead of 879.90 euros with a discount of 220 euros;

at 659.90 euros instead of 879.90 euros with a discount of 220 euros; Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB at 849.90 euros instead of 1099.90 euros with a discount of 250 euros;

at 849.90 euros instead of 1099.90 euros with a discount of 250 euros; Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 256GB at € 1599.90 instead of € 1849.90 with a discount of € 250.

As you can see, they are discounts on the list price of smartphones and refer only to the purchase through WINDTRE stores, so it is not excluded that the same devices are available in the same period foreseen by the promo at different prices through other sales channels.

Beyond the initiative Samsung Xmas Days, WindTre stores also offer other promotions to buy from them in installments or in a single solution.

Such as: Oppo A94 5G at € 299.90 instead of € 369.90 with a discount of € 70; Oppo Reno 6 at € 449.90 instead of € 499.90 with a discount of € 50; Apple iPhone 12 at 849.90 euros instead of 999.90 euros with a discount of 150 euros; I live Y72 at € 279.90 instead of € 329.90 with a discount of € 50.

