WindTre: tariff changes for some offers from 20 January 2022. Here’s what to know – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

WindTre announced that, starting from 20 January 2022, will come into force of the tariff changes which will affect some of the operator’s customers with specific assets prepaid mobile offers.

Such variations will be communicated to interested WindTre customers starting from today, 6 December 2021, through a SMS, which contains within it a access link to a dedicated web page, with all the details applicable to the specific offer active on the line.

In the case of lines with a ‘offer of the Junior family, communication will also be sent to the telephone number of the parent indicated in the activation phase.

WindTre reshapes some voice-only offers

Specifically, some customers hold deals with only voice or voice and SMS traffic (the offers involved by the remodeling have not been indicated), starting from 20 January 2022, they will see increase the monthly cost of your offer, with variable amount based on the starting characteristics of the same, while the minutes included in the bundle, where not provided, will become unlimited starting December 20, 2021.

Interested parties will also be able to activate an option that offers 50 Giga per month for free, for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 12 months, following the instructions provided in the communication within 30 days of the same.

To find out about previews, news, news and insights into the world of telephony, you can follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, by clicking on the star or on “Follow”.

Increase in costs and Giga for some customers (with the possibility of rejecting the change)

As regards, however, the offers of some WindTre customers with data traffic included, these will suffer a increase of available Giga (from a minimum of 20 Giga up to Unlimited Giga) and del monthly cost, which varies according to the characteristics of the initial offer.

On some offers that will benefit from the unlimited Giga the speed of navigation will be allowed up to a maximum of 10 Mbps. THE Extra gig will be available progressively starting from 20 December 2021, while the monthly cost will be adjusted starting from renewals after January 19, 2022.

WindTre customers interested, however, may request to maintain the costs and contents of their offer starting, by sending an SMS with the text “NVAR“To 40400, within 30 days from the notification of the changes.

For some customers with payment by credit card or current account, the charge of the offer on the chosen payment method becomes prepaid. These customers will be charged for the costs of the previous months that have not yet been paid as well as the upfront charge for the current month. Once fully operational, the cost of the offer will always be charged on first day of the month of competence.

For some offers, the costs applied to the traffic will vary once the one included in your bundle is exhausted. These costs will be reported on the page that can be consulted via the link contained in the SMS communication.

How WindTre justifies itself and the example of a communication via SMS

According to the operator, the cause of these changes is due to the fact that WindTre “Continuously invests in the improvement of its Top Quality Network with the aim of offering customers an increasingly reliable and fast connection”, in addition to “Market needs linked to the growing need for data traffic”.

Right away, an example of an SMS sent to a WindTre customer interested in the remodeling and in possession of a GO 100 Fire Easy Pay offer at € 6.99 per month:

Contract changes: due to market needs linked to the growing need for data traffic, your offer will vary. You will have 150 GB at the new cost of 8.99E per month. The new gigabytes will be available as early as 20/12, the cost will be adjusted from 1/2/22. Alternatively, you can keep your current offer unchanged by sending the NVAR text with SMS to the number 40400 by 1/8/22. Withdrawal without penalties or costs by 7/2/22 with rec. A / R, PEC, 159, from Customer Area and WINDTRE shops or change of operator. Info on windtre.it/plan.

Change of contractual conditions for rechargeable customers

In addition to the changes that will involve some customers with some specific offers, the operator has announced that starting from 20 January 2022 there will also be a amendment of article 6.1 of the General Contract Conditions for WindTre services, in this case justified with “The goal of guaranteeing the integrity and security of the network”.

In this case they are involved all WindTre prepaid mobile network customers who have activated an offer up to today, 6 December 2021, and will involve specifically the introduction of point 6.1.5 and the amendment of 6.1.7:

“6.1.5. For plans, options and / or promotions that provide for voice and data traffic, the use of the service in approved devices / terminals and not other than mobile phones or smartphones is also envisaged “.

“6.1.7. The overcoming of at least one of the above parameters, the use in devices other than mobile phones or smartphones, where not allowed, and / or the use of Flat rate plans to carry out activities of the type indicated above, constitutes a presumption of non-compliant use. of the Service. In this case, WINDTRE will carry out the necessary checks (including any contact with the Customer) reserving the right to suspend the Service, totally or partially. In all cases referred to in this article, WINDTRE may also communicate the replacement of the subscribed plan with another of a different type or the deactivation of the option relating to anomalous traffic. The Customer will have the right to withdraw with immediate effect without the application of penalties “.

How to exercise the right of withdrawal

As foreseen byarticle 70 paragraph 4 of the Electronic Communications Code, if WindTre customers do not accept the aforementioned changes they will be able to exercise the right of withdrawal or switch to another operator, without penalties or deactivation costs, within 60 days from the communication via SMS.

The right of withdrawal can be exercised by sending a communication with reason: “modification of the contractual conditions”By: a registered letter with return receipt to the address Wind Tre SpA CD MILAN BAGGIO ADDRESS PO Box 159 20152 MILAN MI; PEC, writing to customer service159@pec.windtre.it; Customer Area; a WindTre store or a call to 159.

In the case of offers from the Junior family, the right of withdrawal must be exercised by the parent of the customer indicated during the activation phase. If there was an offer on another line combined with the mobile one, in case of deactivation of the latter, all possible benefits are lost.

Also, if the line affected by the change was associated with a contract for the installment purchase of a current product, in the event of withdrawal, in the aforementioned communication and before withdrawing from the contract or switching to another operator, it is possible to indicate whether pay the remaining installments in a single installment or keep the installments active with payment in installments until the natural expiration date.

Thanks to Giuseppe and Cinzia for the first reports

Do you want to receive news and useful advice in real time on the world of telephony? Subscribe to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel for free.

follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.