“Wine and culture for the recovery” – Corriere.it

The president of the cellars of the same name proposes the idea of ​​a “taste district” beyond the wine business: “An ecosystem of activities to be more competitive”

Perhaps the Financial Times also contributed: in 2021 it defined the Langhe as «the best autumn getaway in Italy».

Maybe outdoor and proximity tourism is the new luxury. It may be that the growth of this territory has not stopped since 2014, when the wine landscapes of the Langhe-Roero and Monferrato entered the UNESCO list of world heritage sites.

So much so that in Alba last year a record of 150,000 overnight stays was reached, the local press announces. Many Europeans, and not only in the harvest and truffle season. “Everything has been focused on uncompromising quality, and today the result is this great recognition, in Italy but above all abroad”, is one of the possible interpretations. To give it is Roberta Ceretto, president of the cellars of the same name and third generation of one of the historic families of Barolo. His company is based a few kilometers from Alba, in the Monsordo Bernardina estate, a majestic Savoyard building overlooking the hills where the DOCG of the precious red wine begins. Ceretto is also the name that is linked to a white much loved in Italy, produced in the lands of Roero, the Langhe Arneis Blangé.

Ceretto recounts: «We began in 1985, with five hectares, which at the time were 80% of the entire territory dedicated to Arneis. Today this wine is worth 50% of our production, with 500,000 bottles a year. The new vintage usually comes out on February 14th. This year we had to move forward to January 6: at Christmas the stocks were finished ».

The confirmations arrived with the Blangé have triggered a positive competition in the Roero areas. “For us it was a change of perspective, which brought us a different slice of the market than the one in which we had operated up to then”. But beyond the “brand” factor, the big Piedmontese wine that ceases 26 million in revenues with the cellars (expected to grow in 2022, 40 million the turnover of all the group’s activities) over the decades has been able to strengthen and work on an identity that went beyond the wine core business, which nevertheless remains a fixed point.

Thus, after the intuitions of Bruno and Marcello, the “Barolo brothers”, who in the Sixties bought plots in the most suitable and historically best areas of Barolo, concentrating – among the first to do so in the Langa – on the concept of the cru, and once consolidated the success of Blangé, to give a change to the business model is the entry into the company of the four cousins, Alessandro and Lisa (sons of Marcello), Federico and Roberta (sons of Bruno).

Hazelnuts and restorations The idea is to focus on the excellences of the territory, put them online and ensure that one is the driving force of the other. With the Relanghe confectionery company, the family opens up to hazelnuts and the nougat supply chain.

He enters the restaurant business, in Alba, with the Piola and Piazza Duomo, in partnership with the chef Enrico Crippa (“We are the only winery in the world with a three-star restaurant”, Ceretto is keen to remember). It also deals with the importation of foreign wines through the Terroirs company, «About 50 wineries, small producers who share our ideas – explains Ceretto -. We go from Burgundy, by historical affinity, to the Caribbean, for spirits ».

Then there are cultural activities and interest in contemporary art, with David Tremlett and Sol LeWitt involved in the restoration of the «Cappella del Barolo», already owned by the family, today a must for visits in the Langa. So much so that the road leading to the colorful building is closed to cars even on winter weekends. You go up on foot. «I call it my cross and delight – jokes Ceretto -. Before joining the company I thought of being a gallery owner. And I understood the potential of an artistic discourse to be combined with that on raw materials and made in Italy ». Given the premises, the projects continue. “I believe that the cultural proposal is important to remain competitive on an international scale: making extraordinary wines is the basis, but it is no longer enough”, explains the entrepreneur.

The programs Other investments are already planned. «The first is near the Chapel: we will recover some spaces to create a new type of welcome. The second is in the Roero area, in Vezza d’Alba, where we will create an artistic park, to enhance the territory from other points of view “.

The bond with the origins and with the great commitment of previous generations is very strong in the family. Today the four estates (Monsordo Bernardina in Alba, Bricco Asili in Barbaresco, Bricco Rocche in Castiglione Falletto, I Vignaioli di Santo Stefano in Santo Stefano Belbo) cover 170 hectares of land owned in the Langhe and Roero, 90 of which are dedicated to the Arneis , 12 in the Barolo docg and 9 in the Barbaresco docg. There are 150 collaborators between vineyards and offices and five thousand customers between wine bars and restaurants in Italy.

«With our activities we wanted to build a sprawling presence, to grow an ecosystem that can benefit the whole district, and that now supports the recovery – says Ceretto -. The Langhe are a land of excellent entrepreneurs, attentive to the territory, just think of Ferrero, and the commitment of the families is visible. Take the example of our restaurants (4.5 million euros in revenues in 2021, in line with 2019): finding the right staff for a three-star Michelin is not easy, it is important to train them and know how to keep them. During the closures, the family paid all the staff out of their own pockets. We are good at making quick decisions if needed ».

Governance is the classic family one, with the Ceretto group headed by a holding company owned by the family, where the founders Bruno and Marcello are still involved and where for thirty years there has been a historic CEO, Giacolino Gilardi. The trading company, Ceretto Imprese Vitivinicole, is divided equally between the cousins.

News in the cellar Meanwhile, for 2022 there are also news in the cellar. «We will reach 20 labels by presenting Rocche di Castiglione, a new Barolo. Our reds (nine labels) are worth 200,000 bottles and sell a lot abroad, especially Barolo and Barbaresco. Muscat also makes a good slice – explains Ceretto -. By choice we export only 40% of the product, we are present in 60 countries and this year we will closely follow the USA: we have just changed exporter. It is a historic market: my father opened it in the 1960s, when everyone chose Germany ».

Among other destinations, Japan, Russia and the United Kingdom, the latter in strong growth. “We are also facing digitization, thinking about the social and communication front, which I deal directly with – explains the entrepreneur -. But for now we will not open an ecommerce. Especially in the red market, in Italy, it is not yet time ».

The Cerettos know how to wait. But without remaining idle: Roberta and her husband, an architect in Milan, bought land in the areas of Piedmontese bubbles, the Alta Langa. They have enlisted a French oenologist, well-known Italian consultants and are ready: their debut in spring, with the name of Monsignore.

