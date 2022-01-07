Wine, Santa Margherita grows in the USA: buys the ROCO Winery

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Santa Margherita wine group grows abroad. The Group headed by the Marzotto family (over 172 million in turnover and 20.8 million bottles produced) after the recent acquisition campaign in Italy (just a few months ago the acquisition of new vineyards in the Tuscan Maremma to complete the campaign that in recent years it has seen the Group land in Sardinia and in the Lugana DOC Garda area), it is also open to international acquisitions as it has acquired the majority of the American winery ROCO Winery through its subsidiary Santa Margherita USA.

Founded in 2001 by Rollin Soles and Corby Stonebraker-Soles, ROCO Winery is located in the Willamette Valley wine region, in Oregon, one of the areas most suited to wine production in the US where Italian companies such as Antinori and Zonin have already been present for years.

Under the agronomic and oenological direction of Rollin Soles, ROCO Winery produces a complete range of wines: sparkling, whites from Chardonnay grapes and reds from Pinot Noir grapes. The founders Soles and Corby will remain in the company with a minority stake. ROCO wines – they explain to the Santa Margherita wine group – have always been highly appreciated by consumers and critics: over 100 scores over 90/100 have been received by important publications in the last decade alone. «Oregon wine is on the rise – explains the CEO of Santa Margherita Wine Group, Beniamino Garofalo – among the main wine areas and for this reason we have chosen it for our first international acquisition. The values ​​of ROCO Winery and Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo are harmoniously aligned, such as the focus on regional terroir and respect for the land and, in this context, the on-site experience of Rollin and Corby plays an important role in the partnership “.

«Our affinity and admiration for the United States – added the president of the Santa Margherita wine group, Gaetano Marzotto – made the search for our first winery abroad a natural choice. The US market is very dynamic and we believe in the quality of Oregon wines, particularly in the Willamette Valley region ». «We are thrilled to become part of the Santa Margherita USA family – said Rollin Soles, Founder and winemaker of ROCO Winery – and to remain in the future of ROCO Winery. This new partnership will allow us to continue producing wines that are a true expression of their territory ».

The acquisition of ROCO Winery also represents an important step for Santa Margherita USA which, from its debut in 2014 to today, has grown exclusively as an operational and distribution arm of the Group in what is the main market for the Italian winery: the USA. . A role played first for the brands and labels of the Marzotto family (Santa Margherita, Ca ‘del Bosco, Masi, Kettmeir, Lamole di Lamole, Sassoregale, Torresella, Feudo Zirtari, Fattoria Sardi, Cà Maiol and Cantina Mesa). but which has recently expanded to other important made in Italy brands such as the leader of Amarone Masi Agricola. Now, however, with the acquisition of ROCO Winery, Santa Margherita Usa is a candidate for the role of an all-round international wine player.