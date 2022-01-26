Wines: Primitivo Manduria Tinazzi ‘among the 51 best in the world’ – Wine

(ANSA) – TARANTO, 25 JAN – Primitivo di Manduria Imperio LXXIV, one of the leading wines of the Tinazzi group of wineries, with productions in Veneto and Puglia, becomes one of the best 51 wines of the year, winning the Wine recognition of The Year by Decanter, the international wine magazine that every February draws up a ranking of the 51 best wines in the world. The wine is produced by Feudo Croce, a farmhouse located in Carosino, in the province of Taranto, where the Tinazzi family bought the estate in 2001 and over the years the vineyards have been planted and the farm has been built.

Imperio 2019 won the trio of judges made up of the Master of Wine Michelle Cherutti-Kowal, the Master of Wine Matt Walls and the Master Sommelier Stefan Neumann, who awarded the Imperio 97, 94 and 95 points respectively. The wine of the Tinazzi group is also the only Primitivo on the list and therefore the only representative of Puglia. “Hints of aromatic lavender, dill, cooked raspberries and blueberry concentrate.

Spicy on the palate, with enchanting balance and energy. Very pleasant and good to drink, with a persistent note of fennel on the finish “: these are the reasons that allowed the primitivo di Feudo Croce to position itself in 46th place among the best wines of the year.

"The important recognition of one of the most famous magazines in the wine sector – commented Gian Andrea Tinazzi, son of the founder – demonstrates how our vision of Puglia and the continuous investments in research and development, combined with great team work, lead to wide acclaim both at an Italian and international level ".