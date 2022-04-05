Wing by Google flies with its drones to deliver orders in a matter of days

Related news

Although Google has services as special as Flights, to book cheap flights, within a few days through Wing by Google will offer deliveries in Texas with its commercial drones. In other words, in that region you can see Google’s drones flying, delivering orders that they will send to their customers.

Wing, a company owned by Google

Alphabet owns Wing, a delivery drone company that has just announced its first commercial services in the United States for April 7. As we have mentioned, the service will begin rolling out its deliveries in Texas and will be available to neighborhoods in the City of Frisco and Town of Little Elm.

These drones will have their space in the Walgreens store to bring health-related products directly to the home of every customer who purchases them. The curious thing is that they will also be able to deliver ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries and medication prescriptions and first aid kits of Texas Health, according to the same announcement of the company owned by Google.

Wing’s idea is to extend its commercial drone delivery network in the city and reach the as many households as possible. In fact, you can already check if an address is within the radius of action of these commercial drones to receive this type of delivery.

Wing and its commercial drones

The

The important thing about this initiative is that Alphabet is going to be one of the first to provide this service in the United States thanks to Wing, a company that has been working on its commercial delivery drone system for a few years now.

The way of acting of the commercial drone will be Descend to 7 meters above the delivery destination location and slowly release the package when it reaches the proper distance.

One way to distribute It won’t be long before it spreads across the country. I am sure that in the near future we will see in Spain. A news via PocketNow.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you