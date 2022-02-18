Wink at crypto? Warren Buffett doubles his bet on this digital bank By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway, the company of legendary investor Warren Buffett, has bought $1 billion worth of shares in Nubank (SA:), one of Brazil’s largest crypto-focused fintech banks.

This is not Berkshire’s first investment in Nubank. According to reports collected by CNBC, Buffett’s firm acquired 30 million shares of Nubank for 250 million in December 2021 when the bank went public.

At the time, Nubank’s valuation reached $41.5 billion, according to a Coindesk report. Berkshire had also bought a $500 million stake in the company in June 2021.

The investments are interesting given that Buffett, also called the “oracle of Omaha”, has always been against cryptocurrencies and has even called them “rat poison”.

“If you buy something like or some cryptocurrency, you don’t have anything that’s producing anything, you just expect the next guy to pay more. And you only feel like you’ll find the next guy who pays more if he thinks he’ll find someone who pays more,” Buffett said in an interview with Yahoo (NASDAQ:) Finance.

Buffett’s partner and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has also been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, which he once said was “disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization.”

While Nubank does not allow cryptocurrency trading, its investment unit NuInvest allows clients to invest in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The decision to back Nubank is an important milestone for Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:) investment strategy. It is an indicator that the company is beginning to move away from credit companies and is focusing more on fintech firms.

Nubank is also big on digital currencies and even offers several . Thus, Buffett’s decision to invest in the fintech firm could signal that he is finally warming up to crypto, or at least crypto products like Bitcoin ETFs.