Winner of the National Journalism Award: “I have always characterized myself by speaking whatever I want, but I never lie”

Santo Domingo, DR.

Today, President Luis Abinader led the delivery ceremony of the “National Journalism Award 2022” a Bonaparte Gautreaux Pineyro, in recognition of the life trajectory of communication professionals.

After receiving this recognition, Gautreaux Piñeyro, who was accompanied by his family and friends, took the microphone and in about 20 minutes tried to summarize everything he had experienced during his professional work, which took him from reporter to director of various national media.

“I spent the whole life, saying what I want, but never lie…I’m going to start by thanking God who allowed me to live this adventure of journalism in all scenarios, from the search for news in the streets, to directing the media; I know, well, the communication in and from all the trenches and I say trench, not casually, but expressly because in my periodic exercise I was always a soldier of freedom…”, “Cabito” exclaimed, how he was pointed out in a of “affection” on several occasions by the Head of State and the Minister of Education, Roberto Fulcar.

Featured by Abinader and Fulcar

Abinader was the one who led the act and in his words highlighted Gautreaux’s journalistic work since the April 1965 revolution and his fight for “freedom of the press.”

“Bonaparte Gaoutreaux carried out his journalistic work in the hardest years for Dominican journalism professionals. Years in which the right to free information was not guaranteed and freedom of thought and of the press were systematically persecuted. However, his commitment to democracy has always remained firm,” said the president at the time of pronouncing the main words of the act, which he took advantage of to highlight the friendship that existed between the winner and his father, José Rafael Abinader.

While Roberto Fulcar indicated that by awarding Gautreaux Piñeyro, not only the professional journalist is recognized, but also “social fighter, the intellectual committed to democracy.

“Today Bonaparte Gautreaux Piñeyro is awarded and by doing so we are celebrating freedom. Let’s say that information is the prelude to freedom, and freedom is the basis on which life in democracy is sustained. That is why saying Free Press and Democracy it is almost a redundancy. For this reason, this 2022 National Prize for Journalism that we are giving to Bonaparte could also be the National Prize for freedom and democracy,” Fulcar exclaimed.

Trajectory

Gautreaux Pineyro was born in Savannah of Chavón, La Romana, in 1937 and studied law and journalism at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo.

In addition, he was consul in La Guaira, Venezuela and vice minister of the Presidency of the government headed by Colonel Francisco Alberto Caamaño Deñó.

He has published essays on origin of merengue and Dominican narrative. He is the author of the books Tales of Grandpa Julio, “The clandestine city” and “The secrets of the General and a novel”, “At the end of the rainbow” (1982). His stories “From Tonight” and “Sonámbulo” were awarded by the Dominican Cultural Movement and Casa de Teatro, respectively.

Likewise, he initiated and directed for many years the “Culture” supplement of the newspaper El Nacional de ¡Now! “Cultura” soon became a mouthpiece for new Dominican voices.

For these reasons, his choice was a unanimous decision of all the members of the jury, made up of the Minister of Education, Aurelio Henríquez, president of the CDP; Persio Maldonado, president of the Dominican Society of Newspapers; Rosa Olga Medrano, executive director of the Dominican Association of Radio Broadcasters; Félix Almonte, director of the Department of Social Communication of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), as well as journalists José P. Monegro, director of the newspaper El Día; Miguelina Crespo and Eddy Pereyra, secretary of the prize.