Winners and losers of the legislative elections and internal consultations

(CNN Spanish) — In the elections held in Colombia on March 13, Colombians voted for a new Congress and participated in three important internal coalition consultations that will define the path to the presidential elections in May this year.

With almost 99.41% of the votes counted, the Colombian Registrar’s Office announced the results of this Sunday’s elections, when the countdown to the presidential elections began, which is expected to mark a new course in the country’s politics.

And so the results show.

These were the winners and losers of the day.

Winners

Gustavo Petro

The leftist candidate, Gustavo Petro, was one of the most outstanding winners of the day. He achieved more than 4.4 million votes in his party’s consultation, and is the only candidate from the left against whom candidates from other sectors are going to compete – individually and in alliances – in an attempt to prevent him from reaching the presidency. .

In addition to the important vote that Petro received, his party, the Historical Pact, obtained great revenues in the Senate and Chamber, and is positioned as one of the largest forces in Congress.

At the end of the day, in his speech in front of his followers, Petro was calm and smiling, and assured that he is “on the verge” of winning the presidency in the first round.

France Marquez

Francia Márquez Mina was the big surprise in the internal consultation of the left, getting just over 783,000 votes. The black leader obtained the second highest vote in that sector, and outvoted the candidate who won the Center consultation, Sergio Fajardo.

Now it is presented as a force that could make the now candidate Gustavo Petro take it into account when choosing his vice-presidential formula.

Historical Pact

The Historical Pact coalition —of the left— also won not only being the most voted internal consultation of the day, but also obtaining one of the largest number of seats in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

The Historical Pact won 16 seats in the Senate out of a possible 102, a figure equal to that of the traditional Conservative Party and above the Liberal Party, also one of the country’s traditional parties, which won 15. In the House of Representatives, the Historical Pact it obtained 25 seats —the second force after the Liberal Party, which obtained 32— a result that even surprised Petro, who assured that the coalition “achieved the best result of progressivism in the history of Colombia.”

Federico ‘Fico’ Gutierrez

Federico Gutiérrez, from the movement We Believe Colombia, was another big winner of the night, as he swept the right-wing poll with 2.1 million votes, which makes him the presidential candidate who will face Petro and the other presidential candidates from here on May 29.

Gutiérrez, former mayor of Medellín, won a resounding victory over other candidates such as Álex Char, the conservative David Barguil, among others, and is considered the unofficial candidate of Uribismo.

The victims of the armed conflict

16 new congressmen arrived in these elections to occupy special seats for the victims of the armed conflict, thus fulfilling what was agreed in the Havana peace accords in 2016.

The congressmen of the Special Transitory Circumscriptions of Peace (Citrep) come from organizations of victims of violence, peasant, social, women’s organizations, significant groups of citizens, community councils, reservations and indigenous authorities in 167 municipalities most affected by violence in 16 departments.

Jonathan Ferney Pulido, the most voted senator of the Green party

Jonathan Ferney Pulido is a youtuber recently arrived in politics who campaigned only on social networks, without ads in traditional media. With more than 189,000 votes, Pulido was the senator with the most votes from the alternative parties, and the third with the most votes after Miguel Uribe and María Fernanda Cabal, from the Democratic Center, who have been in politics for years.

The losers

The center

The consultation of Centro Esperanza was another of the great surprises of the night, since it failed to convene massively the number of people expected by candidates such as Sergio Fajardo, Alejandro Gaviria and Juan Manuel Galán. Of the three, this was the query that received the fewest votes, with around 2.1 million (the grand total of which only the candidate Fico Gutiérrez obtained from the right-wing query).

Sergio Fajardo —who in 2018 obtained third place in the votes for the Presidency— was the winner of the consultation with 723,000 votes, some 60,000 votes less than Francia Márquez, second in the consultation from the left.

The Democratic Center

The governing party — whose leader is former President Álvaro Uribe and of which President Iván Duque is a member — lost five seats in the Senate compared to 2018. This year it won 14 seats in the Senate (it won 19 in 2018). In the House of Representatives, it went from having 32 seats in the 2018 elections to 16 in these elections.

Voting for this party also fell considerably, going from 2.5 million votes in the Senate in 2018 to 1.9 million in 2022. And in the House of Representatives it went from 2.3 million in 2018 to 1.6 million this year.

Comunes Party, of former members of the FARC

The Comunes party, made up of former FARC combatants who accepted the Havana peace agreement in 2016, was one of the least voted with only 31,000 votes, which represents 0.19% of the votes.

Although after the peace agreement they are entitled to 10 seats —5 in the Senate and 5 in the Chamber—, this force was unable to expand its presence in the Senate.

the alternative forces

Parties like the New Liberalism —founded by the sons of Liberal caudillo Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento, assassinated by drug mafias in 1989— did not obtain the minimum votes to reach Congress and their party did not reach the threshold. They only got 329,000 votes.

Neither did minority parties such as Fuerza Ciudadana, the Feminist Party ‘We are Ready Colombia’, among others, reach the minimum threshold.