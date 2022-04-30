Running backs found favorable situations, Baltimore took first-round talent, while quarterbacks fell to the third round

The second day of Draft 2022 came to an end with the conclusion of the second and third round of the draw.

After 73 shifts in the day, it is the ideal moment to evaluate who are the winners and losers of the second day.

Without a doubt, the big winners of the day were the Baltimore Ravenswho found first-round talent and potential immediate starters to bolster their roster going forward.

After his solid first-round work with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, baltimore shored up the defense with outside linebacker David Ojabofrom Michigan, in the second round and defensive tackle Travis Jones from UConn in the third.

According to Scouts Inc., Ojabo was the highest-rated outside linebacker in the draft and reached baltimore on shift No. 13 of the second day, while jones he was considered the third-best defensive tackle available in the draft.

The second round also represented a triumph for the runnerswho saw three prospects leave before the second quarterback arrived.

Breece Hall is emerging as the new starting running back for the New York Jets. Getty Images

Breece Hall arrives at New York Jets where there is no clear headline in the position, Ken Walker III will strengthen some in need Seattle Seahawks Y James Cook has the mission to ignite a backfield without a spark in the buffalo bills.

All three are shaping up to be immediate starters for their new teams.

But it wasn’t all good news, there are also losers with three players who became first-round talent candidates and had to wait until the third round to hear their names.

First, the Cincinnati quarterback, Desmond Ridderreached the Atlanta Falcons in the tenth turn of the third lap, Malik Willis of Liberty fell until turn No. 22 with the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers they rescued Matt Corral of Ole Miss in position No. 30.



Before the draft, it was expected that at least Ridder and Willis they will sneak in the first round and even Corral he came to be regarded as a bottom-of-the-first-round or top-of-the-second-round prospect at worst, yet everyone stayed in their seats longer than expected.

The only quarterback selected in the first round was Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett at 20th overall with the Steelers.