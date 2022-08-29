winners are announced in a raucous ceremony of shocking cameos and surprise announcements

Jack Harlow and Maneskin pull out of Reading and Leeds festivals to perform at MTV VMAs

Bosses in Reading and Leeds were left unhappy to learn that Italian rock band Maneskin and American rapper Jack Harlow had pulled out of the festivals at the last minute.

Both acts were lured by the promise of some primetime TV spots at the MTV VMAs in 2022, which Harlow hosts alongside rappers Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

“We are saddened to learn that Jack Harlow and Meneskin have decided to perform at an awards show on the same weekend that they are confirmed to play Reading & Leeds,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on their Instagram Stories.

“We have some amazing replacements to join Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975, Halsey, Megan The Stallion, T-Block Europe, Pink Pantheres, Joy Crooks, Fontaine’s DC, Bastille, Willow, Wolf Alice, Glass. Check out this space for animals, hybrid minds and more at the Reading and Leeds festivals this August bank holiday weekend!