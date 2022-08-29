winners are announced in a raucous ceremony of shocking cameos and surprise announcements
The 2022 MTV VMAs will kick off in Newark, New Jersey.
good night and welcome of freedom Live blog of the MTV VMAs 2022.
This year’s festival takes place tonight (Sunday, August 28) in Newark, New Jersey, and there are not one but three hosts to entertain you throughout the night: Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, and LL Cool J.
Organizers have booked several stars for live performances, including Lizzo and K-pop group BLACKPINK. Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and the Italian rock band Maneskin.
Harlow and Maneskin’s appearances were somewhat controversial as they skipped the Reading and Leeds festivals in England to make it to the VMAs. I guess money (and prime time TV slots) can talk…
Let’s take a look at this year’s nominees, shall we?
This year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm ET.
MTV VMAs 2022 Best Dressed Predictions
So who is going to wear what on the red carpet? I’ve seen a lot of “naked” dress predictions since Megan Fox wore them last year. Rosalía, Bad Bunny (incredible style) and Billie Eilish for going to attend the UK festival. Nicki Minaj wears at least three outrageous outfits.
Here is a report from the lifestyle team That Megan Fox’s dress from last year
The actor wore a sheer Thierry Mugler dress and an embellished thong.
Bosses in Reading and Leeds were left unhappy to learn that Italian rock band Maneskin and American rapper Jack Harlow had pulled out of the festivals at the last minute.
Both acts were lured by the promise of some primetime TV spots at the MTV VMAs in 2022, which Harlow hosts alongside rappers Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.
“We are saddened to learn that Jack Harlow and Meneskin have decided to perform at an awards show on the same weekend that they are confirmed to play Reading & Leeds,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on their Instagram Stories.
“We have some amazing replacements to join Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975, Halsey, Megan The Stallion, T-Block Europe, Pink Pantheres, Joy Crooks, Fontaine’s DC, Bastille, Willow, Wolf Alice, Glass. Check out this space for animals, hybrid minds and more at the Reading and Leeds festivals this August bank holiday weekend!
See the opinion of critic Marc Beaumont Here is a report on the first day of the Reading Festival and his criticism Day 2 of the Reading Festival is here.
We Remember Taylor Swift’s 2019 MTV VMA Red Carpet Looks
Remember this Versace look of Taylor Swift in 2019? I loved it (I’m a Versace fan) – it was colourful, bold and a perfect nod to classic dress.
Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will host the 2022 MTV VMAs
This weekend’s MTV VMAs will have three hosts; rap stars LL Great J, Nicki Minaj AND jack-harlow.
The trio will headline Sunday’s (Aug. 28) event at The Prudential Center. Newark, New Jersey Appearing alongside the night’s performers include Eminem and Snoop Dogg making their first appearance as well as Lizo, Anita, Rosa Negro, Jay Balvin, Maneskin et al. brown kane.
you can find one Here is the full list of artists.
Having multiple hosts isn’t new to the VMAs, which were originally syndicated by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984. Other past hosts include Katy Perry, Arsenio Hall, Twenty One, Russell Brand, Chris Rock and last year, Doja the cat.
LL Cool J has been nominated three times, winning Best Rap Video for “Mama Said Knock You Out” in 1991, and Michael Jackson receiving a Video Vanguard Award in 1997.
Read more about this year’s co-hosts:
What will we see from Eminem and Snoop Dogg?
It’s been 12 years since Eminem last performed at the VMAY 17 years since Snoop Dogg’s last performance at the awards show.
In February, the couple was joined by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. A star-studded Super Bowl halftime show.
Reported by the hollywood reporterMTV said the show would be the “first of its kind” inspired by the Otherside Metaverse world of “From the D 2 The LBC.”
The other, an American video game developer based in Boston, describes itself as “an interoperable gamified metaverse currently in development.” The game combines massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) mechanics and web3-enabled virtual worlds.
“Think of it as a metaRPG where players own the world, their NFTs can become playable characters, and thousands can play together in real time.”
The event takes place on Sunday, August 28.
How to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs
The MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. That means that, in the UK, the ceremony will air on Monday, August 29 at 1am.
Here’s how to tune in… (I’ll be in bed, honey, delivering to my wonderful colleagues in the US for the main event.)
Billie Eilish and Lizzo are the main nominees at this year’s ceremony
Madonna proves that the MTV VMAs are never without controversy
Earlier this month, Madonna revealed how she had a wardrobe problem early in her career, at the first MTV Awards in 1984, prompting her manager to say her “career was over.”
The 63-year-old music icon said the moment happened while performing his hit single “Like a Virgin.”
“I was going down the steep stairs of a wedding cake, and I came down, and I started dancing, and my white stilettos fell off,” Madonna recently appeared. Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“And I tried to do a smooth movement like diving for a shoe, and I tried to do it like dancing, and my dress flipped over and my butt was exposed. You imagine?
“Those were the days when you didn’t have to show your butt to get a job,” he joked. “Now all is the opposite”.
“Those are the days when you don’t have to show your butt to do business,” the pop star said.
The best dressed stars of the MTV VMAs 2022
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are expected to be packed with iconic fashion.
This year’s red carpet kicks off at 6:15 pm ET with a 90-minute MTV VMA pre-show hosted by Nessa, Kevan Kenny and celebrity reporter Tate McRae. Watch the red carpet live stream on MTV’s YouTube channel.
The stars have begun to arrive on the red carpet. Lizzo, who is nominated for four awards tonight, arrived at the Prudential Center in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Meanwhile, co-hosts Jack Harlow and LL Cool J paired black leather looks.
Celebrities attend the 2022 MTV VMAs with their most daring looks
meredith clark Here are all the best dressed stars from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
