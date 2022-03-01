Winners of the 2022 SAG Awards in TV and film: see the complete list

“CODA”, “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” were the big winners from the cast of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Chosen by their peers, the SAG nominees and winners are generally considered better indicators of who could succeed in the acting categories at the Oscars this spring. This year’s top nominated films were “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog,” with three nominations each, while TV series winners “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” were tied for five

Other films receiving SAG nominations this year include “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Being the Ricardos,” while series like “The Morning Show ” and “Only Murders in the Building” did well on the TV side. Netflix sensation “Squid Game” was the most awarded show.

These are the winners and nominees for the 28th Annual SAG Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“CODA” | WINNER

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, “King Richard” | WINNER

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” | WINNER

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” | WINNER

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” | WINNER

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Michael Keaton, “Gone” | WINNER

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Kate Winslet, “Easttown Mare” | WINNER

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Succession” | WINNER

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” | WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” | WINNER

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” | WINNER

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks” | WINNER

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” | WINNER

Michael Douglas, “The Cominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“No Time To Die” | WINNER

“Black Widow”

“dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Squid Game” | WINNER

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

