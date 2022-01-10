Winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards: Will Smith and Nicole Kidman best actors

Last night the Golden Globes were held, the Oscars “starters”. This year, however, the official ceremony of the 79th edition was held only on the official website, following a scandal that began in May last year, where many actors and personalities in the sector distanced themselves from the event because they did not consider the commission of prizes quite inclusive: in the ninety members, this seemed to count no black individual and misconduct. It follows that this edition, much snubbed and boycotted by the American inability to solve problems through rapid dialogue, was again without an audience but this time not because of the health emergency.

Below is the list of categories, candidates and winners:

BEST DRAMA FILM:

– Belfast

– TAIL

– Dunes

– King Richard

– The Power of the Dog – Winner

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM

– Mahershala Ali (Swang Song)

– Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

– Benedict Cumberbatch (Dog Power)

– Will Smith (King Richard) – Winner

– Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM

– Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

– Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

– Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) – Winner

– Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

– Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

– Cyrano

– Don’t Look Up

– Licorice Pizza

– Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

– West Side Story – Winner

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM

– Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

– Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

– Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!) – Winner

– Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

– Anthony Ramos (In Altura)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY FILM

– Marion Cotillard (Annette)

– Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

– Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

– Emma Stone (Cruella)

– Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) – Winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

– Ben Affleck, (The Tender Bar)

– Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

– Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

– Troy Kotsur (CODA)

– Kodi Smit-McPhee (Dog Power) – Winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

– Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

– Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – Winner

– Kirsten Dunst (Dog Power)

– Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

– Ruth Negga (Passing)

BEST DIRECTOR

– Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

– Jane Campion (Dog Power) – Winner

– Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

– Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

– Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

BEST SCRIPT FILM

– Being the Ricardos

– Belfast – Winner

– Don’t Look Up

– Licorice Pizza

– The Power of the Dog

BEST FOREIGN FILM

– Compartment No. 6 by Juho Kuosmanen, Finland

– Drive My Car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japan – Winner

– It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, Italy

– A Hero by Asghar Farhadi, Iran

– Madres Parallelas by Pedro Almodovar, Spain

BEST ANIMATED FILM

– Encanto – Winner

– Flee

– Luca

– My Sunny Maad

– Raya and the last dragon

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

– Dune, Hans Zimmer – Winner

– Encanto by Germaine Franco

– The French Dispatch by Alexandre Desplat

– Madres Parallelas by Alberto Iglesias

– The Power of the Dog by Jonny Greenwood

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

– “Be Alive “from” King Richard “(Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)

– “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)

– “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)

– “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell) – Winner

BEST TV SERIES

– Lupine

– The Morning Show

– Poses

– Squid Game

– Succession – Winner

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

– Brian Cox (Succession)

– Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

– Billy Porter (Pose)

– Jeremy Strong (Succession) – Winner

– Omar Sy (Lupine)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

– Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

– Jennifer Anison (The Morning Show)

– Christine Baranaski (The Good Fight)

– Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

– Mj Rodriguez (Pose) – Winner

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

– The Great

– Hacks – Winner

– Only Murders in the Building

– Reservation Dogs

– Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

– Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

– Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

– Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

– Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

– Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Winner

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

– Hannah Einbeinder (Hacks)

– Elle Fanning (The Great)

– Jean Smart (Hacks) – Winner

– Issa Rae (Insecure)

– Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

BEST MINISERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION

– Dopesick

– Impeachment: American Crime Story

– Maid

– Mare of Easttown

– The Underground Railroad – Winner

BEST ACTOR IN A MINISERIE, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

– Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

– Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

– Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – Winner

– Ewan McGregor (Halston)

– Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINISERIE, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

– Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage)

– Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

– Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

– Margaret Qualley (Maid)

– Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – Winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION

– Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

– Kieran Culkin (Succession)

– Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

– Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

– O Yeong-Su (Squid Game) – Winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION

– Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

– Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

– Andie MacDowell (Maid)

– Sarah Snook (Succession) – Winner

– Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Emanuele Olmo