Winners of the Latin American Music Awards 2022 [Lista completa]

On April 21, the 7th edition of the Latin American Music Awardsfrom the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the awards ceremony, the celebrities shone with their best outfits on the red carpet of the Latin AMAs 2022, and then, it was time to enjoy great live musical performances.

See below who were winners in each of the categories of the Latin AMAs 2022.

Artist of the Year / Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Camilo

Armed Link

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Carol G [GANADORA]

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

New Artist of the Year / New Artist of the Year

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

kali uchis

The legendaries

Mary Becerra [GANADORA]

Mariah Angelique





Single of the Year / Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — ‘Dákiti’ [GANADOR]

Farruko — ‘Pepas’

J Balvin & Skrillex — ‘In Da Getto’

Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’

Rauw Alejandro — ‘All Of You’





Album of the year / Album of the Year

Bad Bunny — ‘The Last World Tour’

Armed Link — ‘Cut Veins’

Karol G — ‘KG0516’ [GANADOR]

Rauw Alejandro — ‘Vice Versa’

Favorite Artist — Female / Favorite Artist—Female

kali uchis

Carol G [GANADORA]

Natti Natasha

Rosalia

Selena Gomez

Favorite Artist — Male / Favorite Artist—Male

bad bunny [WINNER]

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Mike Towers

Raww Alexander

Favorite Duo or Group / Favorite Duo or Group

Adventure [WINNER]

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

Firm Group

The Overwhelming Band El Limón by René Camacho

The Two Carnal

Favorite Artist — Pop / Favorite Artist—Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

kali uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez [GANADORA]

Favorite Album — Pop / Favorite Album—Pop

Camilo — ‘My Hands’

CNCO — ‘Deja Vu’ [GANADOR]

Enrique Iglesias — ‘Final (Vol. 1)’

Floor 21 — ‘Love In The Times of Perreo’

Selena Gomez — ‘Revelation EP’

Tommy Torres — ‘Last Night’s Playlist’





Favorite Song — Pop / Favorite Song—Pop

Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’

Maluma — ‘Sober’

Rauw Alejandro — ‘All Of You’

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers — ‘Couple Of The Year’ [GANADORA]

Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican / Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal [GANADOR]

Ghost

Junior H.

Lenin Ramirez

Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican / Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

50 caliber

Armed Link

Firm Group [GANADORES]

The blue Angels

The Two Carnal

Favorite Album — Regional Mexican / Favorite Album — Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — ‘Work Is Luck’

Christian Nodal — ‘Now’ [GANADOR]

Armed Link — ‘Cut Veins’

Ivan Cornejo — ‘Empty Soul’

Los Dos Carnales — ‘Rancheron Style’

Favorite Song — Regional Mexican / Favorite Song — Regional Mexican

Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band — ‘La Casita’

Caliber 50 — ‘A La Antigua’

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’ [GANADOR]

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — ‘El Tóxico’

The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho — ‘My First Defeat’

Favorite Artist — Urban / Favorite Artist—Urban

Anuel AA

bad bunny

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Carol G [GANADORA]

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Favorite Album — Urban / Favorite Album—Urban

Bad Bunny — ‘The Last World Tour’

Karol G — ‘KG0516’ [GANADOR]

Maluma — ‘Papi Juancho’

Rauw Alejandro — ‘Vice Versa’

Favorite Song — Urban / Favorite Song — Urban

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– ‘Dákiti’ [GANADORA]

Farruko — ‘Pepas’

J Balvin & Skrillex — ‘In Da Getto’

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’

Favorite Artist — Tropical / Favorite Artist—Tropical

Adventure

Carlos Vives

Mark Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos [GANADOR]

Favorite Album — Tropical / Favorite Album—Tropical

The Great Combo of Puerto Rico — ‘In Quarantine’ [GANADOR]

Luis Vazquez — ‘Beginnings’

Sonora Ponceña — ‘Musical Hegemony’

Favorite Song — Tropical / Favorite Song—Tropical

Aventura & Bad Bunny — ‘I came back’ [GANADORA]

Camilo — ‘Kesi’

Carlos Vives — ‘Colombia, My Charm’

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’

Marc Anthony — ‘Pa’lla Voy’

Prince Royce — ‘Lao’ to Lao”

Favorite Artist — Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist

khalid

Shawn Mendez

Skrillex

The Weeknd [GANADOR]

Collaboration of the Year / Collaboration of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny — ‘I came back’

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — ‘El Tóxico’

Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — ‘El Makinon’ [GANADORA]

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’

Viral Song of the Year / Viral Song of the Year

Caliber 50 — ‘If I Could Lie to You’

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’

Grupo Firme — ‘Ya Superame (Live From Culiacán, Sinaloa)’

Ivan Cornejo — ‘It’s Damaged’

Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’

The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’

Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — ‘AM’ [GANADORA]

Sebastian Yatra — ‘Red Heels’

Tour of the Year / Tour of the Year

Adventure

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin [GANADORA]

Firm Group

the bukis

Maluma

Mark Anthony

Favorite Video / Favorite Video

Anitta — ‘Girl From Rio’ [GANADOR]

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — ‘Indigo’

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — ‘Santo’

Daddy Yankee — ‘Problem’

Gerardo Ortiz, Floor 21 — ‘Fine Liquor’

J Balvin — ‘What God Wants’

Ozuna — ‘La Funka’

Pablo Alborán — ‘Sand Castles’

Reik, María Becerra — ‘The Drinks’

Sebastián Yatra — ‘Melancholics Anonymous’

Favorite Social Artist / Favorite Social Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Camila Hair

Camilo

Chiquis

Carol G

Paul Vittar [GANADOR]

Ricky Martin

Sebastian Yatra

Tiny

The nominees for the Latin AMAs 2022 were based on key fan interactions with music, including the streaming, sales, airplay and social activity as analyzed by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound from February 6, 2021 to January 29, 2022.

The nominees for favorite video Y social artist Favorite were selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the music video’s quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement for favorite videoas well as associated metrics on the artist’s social media platforms and fan engagement for Favorite Social Artist. Like all Latin AMAs categories, the winners for Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist are determined by fan vote.

