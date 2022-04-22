Winners of the Latin American Music Awards 2022 [Lista completa]
On April 21, the 7th edition of the Latin American Music Awardsfrom the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Before the awards ceremony, the celebrities shone with their best outfits on the red carpet of the Latin AMAs 2022, and then, it was time to enjoy great live musical performances.
See below who were winners in each of the categories of the Latin AMAs 2022.
Artist of the Year / Artist of the Year
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Armed Link
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Carol G [GANADORA]
- Mike Towers
- Ozuna
- Raww Alexander
New Artist of the Year / New Artist of the Year
- Gera MX
- Ivan Cornejo
- Jay Wheeler
- kali uchis
- The legendaries
- Mary Becerra [GANADORA]
- Mariah Angelique
Single of the Year / Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — ‘Dákiti’ [GANADOR]
- Farruko — ‘Pepas’
- J Balvin & Skrillex — ‘In Da Getto’
- Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’
- Rauw Alejandro — ‘All Of You’
Album of the year / Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny — ‘The Last World Tour’
- Armed Link — ‘Cut Veins’
- Karol G — ‘KG0516’ [GANADOR]
- Rauw Alejandro — ‘Vice Versa’
Favorite Artist — Female / Favorite Artist—Female
- kali uchis
- Carol G [GANADORA]
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalia
- Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist — Male / Favorite Artist—Male
- bad bunny [WINNER]
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Mike Towers
- Raww Alexander
Favorite Duo or Group / Favorite Duo or Group
- Adventure [WINNER]
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- Firm Group
- The Overwhelming Band El Limón by René Camacho
- The Two Carnal
Favorite Artist — Pop / Favorite Artist—Pop
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- kali uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Sebastian Yatra
- Selena Gomez [GANADORA]
Favorite Album — Pop / Favorite Album—Pop
- Camilo — ‘My Hands’
- CNCO — ‘Deja Vu’ [GANADOR]
- Enrique Iglesias — ‘Final (Vol. 1)’
- Floor 21 — ‘Love In The Times of Perreo’
- Selena Gomez — ‘Revelation EP’
- Tommy Torres — ‘Last Night’s Playlist’
Favorite Song — Pop / Favorite Song—Pop
- Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’
- Maluma — ‘Sober’
- Rauw Alejandro — ‘All Of You’
- Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers — ‘Couple Of The Year’ [GANADORA]
Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican / Favorite Solo Artist — Regional Mexican
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal [GANADOR]
- Ghost
- Junior H.
- Lenin Ramirez
Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican / Favorite Duo or Group — Regional Mexican
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- Firm Group [GANADORES]
- The blue Angels
- The Two Carnal
Favorite Album — Regional Mexican / Favorite Album — Regional Mexican
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — ‘Work Is Luck’
- Christian Nodal — ‘Now’ [GANADOR]
- Armed Link — ‘Cut Veins’
- Ivan Cornejo — ‘Empty Soul’
- Los Dos Carnales — ‘Rancheron Style’
Favorite Song — Regional Mexican / Favorite Song — Regional Mexican
- Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band — ‘La Casita’
- Caliber 50 — ‘A La Antigua’
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’ [GANADOR]
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — ‘El Tóxico’
- The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho — ‘My First Defeat’
Favorite Artist — Urban / Favorite Artist—Urban
- Anuel AA
- bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Carol G [GANADORA]
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
Favorite Album — Urban / Favorite Album—Urban
- Bad Bunny — ‘The Last World Tour’
- Karol G — ‘KG0516’ [GANADOR]
- Maluma — ‘Papi Juancho’
- Rauw Alejandro — ‘Vice Versa’
Favorite Song — Urban / Favorite Song — Urban
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– ‘Dákiti’ [GANADORA]
- Farruko — ‘Pepas’
- J Balvin & Skrillex — ‘In Da Getto’
- The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’
Favorite Artist — Tropical / Favorite Artist—Tropical
- Adventure
- Carlos Vives
- Mark Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos [GANADOR]
Favorite Album — Tropical / Favorite Album—Tropical
- The Great Combo of Puerto Rico — ‘In Quarantine’ [GANADOR]
- Luis Vazquez — ‘Beginnings’
- Sonora Ponceña — ‘Musical Hegemony’
Favorite Song — Tropical / Favorite Song—Tropical
- Aventura & Bad Bunny — ‘I came back’ [GANADORA]
- Camilo — ‘Kesi’
- Carlos Vives — ‘Colombia, My Charm’
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’
- Marc Anthony — ‘Pa’lla Voy’
- Prince Royce — ‘Lao’ to Lao”
Favorite Artist — Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist
- khalid
- Shawn Mendez
- Skrillex
- The Weeknd [GANADOR]
Collaboration of the Year / Collaboration of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny — ‘I came back’
- Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — ‘El Tóxico’
- Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — ‘El Makinon’ [GANADORA]
- The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’
Viral Song of the Year / Viral Song of the Year
- Caliber 50 — ‘If I Could Lie to You’
- Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’
- Grupo Firme — ‘Ya Superame (Live From Culiacán, Sinaloa)’
- Ivan Cornejo — ‘It’s Damaged’
- Kali Uchis—’Telepathy’
- The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Faithful’
- Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — ‘AM’ [GANADORA]
- Sebastian Yatra — ‘Red Heels’
Tour of the Year / Tour of the Year
- Adventure
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin [GANADORA]
- Firm Group
- the bukis
- Maluma
- Mark Anthony
Favorite Video / Favorite Video
- Anitta — ‘Girl From Rio’ [GANADOR]
- Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — ‘Indigo’
- Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — ‘Santo’
- Daddy Yankee — ‘Problem’
- Gerardo Ortiz, Floor 21 — ‘Fine Liquor’
- J Balvin — ‘What God Wants’
- Ozuna — ‘La Funka’
- Pablo Alborán — ‘Sand Castles’
- Reik, María Becerra — ‘The Drinks’
- Sebastián Yatra — ‘Melancholics Anonymous’
Favorite Social Artist / Favorite Social Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Camila Hair
- Camilo
- Chiquis
- Carol G
- Paul Vittar [GANADOR]
- Ricky Martin
- Sebastian Yatra
- Tiny
The nominees for the Latin AMAs 2022 were based on key fan interactions with music, including the streaming, sales, airplay and social activity as analyzed by Billboard through its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound from February 6, 2021 to January 29, 2022.
The nominees for favorite video Y social artist Favorite were selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the music video’s quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement for favorite videoas well as associated metrics on the artist’s social media platforms and fan engagement for Favorite Social Artist. Like all Latin AMAs categories, the winners for Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist are determined by fan vote.
