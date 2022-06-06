Entertainment

Winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Euphoria, Tom Holland, Zendaya…

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

The annual MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night, Sunday June 5th. Below, a large part of the winners, with the reminder of the nominations and the winners of the categories.

***

FILM

Dunes

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

WINNER – Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman BEST

***

Series

WINNER – Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

***
PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

WINNER – Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

PERFORMANCE IN A SERIES

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

WINNER – Zendaya: Euphoria

***

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

WINNER – Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell: The Batman

WINNER – Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***
BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

WINNERS – Poopies & the Snake: Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

WINNER – Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

***
REVELATION

WINNER – Sophia Di Martino: Loki

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

***

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

WINNERS – Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***
SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson/Respect

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike/Euphoria

WINNER – “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto

***

MUSICAL DOCUMENT

WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)

JANETJACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

The Beatles: Get Back

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Moment: This is what actor Khary Payton looks like behind the scenes on The Walking Dead

5 mins ago

Shakira would have caught Gerard Piqué with another woman in his bachelor apartment, according to Hola Chile

15 mins ago

Selena Gomez changes her look

16 mins ago

Passion of hawks 2, why it did not work according to Natasha Klauss | Telemundo soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button