Winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Euphoria, Tom Holland, Zendaya…
The annual MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night, Sunday June 5th. Below, a large part of the winners, with the reminder of the nominations and the winners of the categories.
***
FILM
Dunes
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
WINNER – Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman BEST
***
Series
WINNER – Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
***
PERFORMANCE IN A FILM
Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson: The Batman
Sandra Bullock: The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet: Dune
WINNER – Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
***
PERFORMANCE IN A SERIES
Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
Lily James: Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
WINNER – Zendaya: Euphoria
***
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig: No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight
WINNER – Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
***
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell: The Batman
WINNER – Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City
James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti: You
Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home
***
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
WINNERS – Poopies & the Snake: Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz: The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home
***
COMEDY PERFORMANCE
Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso
John Cena: Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter: Hacks
WINNER – Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy
***
REVELATION
WINNER – Sophia Di Martino: Loki
Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose: West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
***
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow
WINNERS – Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria
guy vs. Dude: Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home
***
SONG
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson/Respect
“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star,” Dominic Fike/Euphoria
WINNER – “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto
***
MUSICAL DOCUMENT
WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)
JANETJACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
The Beatles: Get Back