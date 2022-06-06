Winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Euphoria, Tom Holland, Zendaya…

The annual MTV Movie & TV Awards took place last night, Sunday June 5th. Below, a large part of the winners, with the reminder of the nominations and the winners of the categories.

***

FILM

Dunes

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

WINNER – Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman BEST

***

Series

WINNER – Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

***

PERFORMANCE IN A FILM

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

WINNER – Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

PERFORMANCE IN A SERIES

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

WINNER – Zendaya: Euphoria

***

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

WINNER – Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell: The Batman

WINNER – Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

WINNERS – Poopies & the Snake: Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Brett GoldsteinTed Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

WINNER – Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

***

REVELATION

WINNER – Sophia Di Martino: Loki

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

***

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

WINNERS – Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

***

SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson/Respect

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike/Euphoria

WINNER – “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto

***

MUSICAL DOCUMENT

WINNER – Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)

JANETJACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

The Beatles: Get Back