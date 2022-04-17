Winners of the Personalized Medicine Journalism Award

..Drafting.

A few days ago, the Roche Institute Foundation held the awards ceremony for the VIII edition of the Prize for Journalism in Personalized Precision Medicine. On this occasion, the winners were the journalist Laura Chaparro, for her work State-of-the-art senses. Est was published in the Collector’s Edition of Muy Interesante magazine, in the print and digital media categories; and the program The Brain Hunterfrom RTVE in collaboration with Minifilms TV, for the work cornering the cancer broadcast in said program, in the category of audiovisual media.

This award celebrates its eighth edition with a new record of works presented, reaching a total of 236 applications received. Specifically, 193 in the category of print and digital media and 43 in the category of audiovisual media. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the previous edition and is consolidated as a benchmark award in the sector. All the members of the jury emphasized the quality and rigor of the works presented; as well as the variety of themes and media in the applications received. They assured that this is a clear indication of the good reception and diffusion of the personalized medicine awards.

In the category of print and digital media, the second prize went to José Ramón Zárate and Sonia Moreno for their work Vaccines resist first assault against variants, published in Medical Journal. In addition, the jury awarded a special mention to Nuño Domínguez for his interview with Eric Green entitled We comprise less than 5% of our genomepublished in El País.

On the other hand, in the category of audiovisual media, the rise of podcast formats in recent years has been evident with the second prize awarded to Mar Abad and Ricardo Cubedo for their podcast Vaccines, published on El Extraordinario and other podcast platforms. In addition, the jury awarded a special mention to Paloma Vidal for her work precision psychiatrybroadcast on the program directed by Quim Cuixart “Para Todos La 2 de RTVE”.

