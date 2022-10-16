Winners of the Sitges Festival 2022 and Chronicle 4

The Sitges Festival 2022 is giving its last breath, having announced its (surprising) winners and awaiting the awards ceremony and an official closing that will be carried out by Luca Guadagnino and his long-awaited ‘Hasta los Huesos: Bones and All’, film based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis, awarded in Venice and that represents his filmic reunion with Timothée Chalamet.

Ahead of us we still have several surprise sessions and marathons, in addition to a good handful of films that are available for streaming until Sunday night on the festival’s official platform. And behind are ten intense days of cinema, meetings and side events, which have delighted fans of fantastic genre films.

We review the latest films that we have been able to see in the Catalan event.

The communion girl (Spain). Directed by Victor Garcia

After several international projects (including sequels to franchises such as ‘House of Haunted Hill’ or ‘Hellraiser’) the Catalan filmmaker Víctor García returns to Spain and signs with ‘The Communion Girl‘, produced by Atresmedia, his most ambitious and complete film, from a script in which the screenwriter and playwright Guillem Clua worked from an original story written by Victor García himself together with Alberto Marini.

The film does not depart one iota from the commonplaces of so many films with spirits that haunt their victims, revealing the keys to an unsolved crime in the past, and viewers will be able to entertain themselves by finding out their references (from ‘The Ring’ to ‘ Annabelle’ to name only the most obvious). The film stars a remarkable Carla Campra (‘Todos lo saber’), backed by a group of more than correct young actors and offers an effective cocktail of surprises, a moderately well concocted mystery and a pinch of eighties nostalgia. Pity of a hasty ending and, again, little original.

Nocebo (USA). Dir. Lorcan Finnegan

Eva Green revolutionized Sitges 2022 this Friday with her walk on the red carpet of the Hotel Meliá Auditorium, where she received the warmth of the public before presenting ‘Nocebo‘ with his director Lorcan Finnegan (‘Vivarium’) and other members of the team. The film narrates the fall from grace of her protagonist, a fashion designer who develops strange related symptoms and has nightmares about a huge parasite that tries to possess her, which puts her health, her career and her life in jeopardy. her family.

We are facing an effective thrillerwhich combines the subgenre of maids with hidden intentions in the style of ‘The hand that rocks the cradle’ with elements of folk-horror which are introduced through the character of the Filipino assistant played by a Chai Fonacier who soon emerges as the real star of the show, and whose dramatic arc gives rise to a third act in which the film opens up to a stimulating cultural commentary and class, while introducing us to a universe of black magic and disturbing rituals.

Huesera (Mexico). Directed by Michelle Garza

Awarded at the last Tribeca Film Festival, the young Mexican filmmaker michelle garza Account in ‘bone basket‘ the story of a woman who, shortly after becoming pregnant, begins to have violent visions and feel the presence of a creature that is stalking her, putting not only her pregnancy at risk but also her family and partner relationships.

The actress Sonia Cohuoh is the frightened protagonist of a story that follows the line of other recent titles that use the fantasy genre to develop a story of female fears related to motherhood, its consequences and the sacrifices it entails. Her speech is accompanied in this case by a correct use of fantastic elements, with the creation of an unhealthy environment that also offers a couple of really disturbing pure horror sequences.

The paradox of Antares (Spain). Directed by Luis Tinoco

An astrophysicist who works in an observatory dedicated to capturing sound signals from outer space is faced with ‘The Antares Paradox‘ to the dilemma of tracking down to the last consequences the origin of a potentially extraterrestrial signal that, if confirmed, would be a tremendous scientific discovery, or abandoning the study to visit his father, who is dying in the hospital while his life goes out.

The behind-the-camera debut of the visual effects specialist Luis Tinoco (whom we have been able to interview at Sitges 2022), makes the most of the possibilities of the reduced space in which the action takes place and offers, from its simplicity, an interesting reflection on the subtle human connection between the intimate (or individual) and the universal, connecting in essence, although from an immense difference of means and ambitions, with titles like ‘Contact’ or even ‘Interstellar’. It works largely thanks to the performance of a remarkable Andrea Trepat in a very demanding role.

Old (Spain). Dir. Raul Cerezo, Fernando Gonzalez Gomez

From a family drama caused by the suicide of an older woman, and the consequences of her death on the emotional stability of her husband and, therefore, of her son who has to take the widower to live at home causing not a few conflicts, part the idea of ​​’Old‘ Second film by the Cerezo-González Gómez tandem after ‘La passenger’, which plays in the league of terror for the elderly who have tried out other recent titles such as ‘La granny’ or ‘Relic’.

A cast of familiar faces in which Gustavo Salmerón and Zorion Eguileor (‘El hoyo’) stand out is at the forefront of this disturbing story that plays with the original idea of ​​an apocalyptic rebellion of the elderly and that, although it does not fully explode from full potential of its interesting approach, leaves several visual findings and moments of notable impact (such as the splendid prologue or the last family dinner).

And the winners of the Sitges Festival 2022 are…

American director and producer William Lustigknown above all for his horror classic ‘Maniac’; the Argentine writer Mariana Enriquez, one of the most recognized voices in genre literature in recent years; the british distributor Christopher Mercierformer vice president of Fox Searchlight Europe; austrian actress Susanne Wuest, star of movies like ‘The Wellness Cure’; Y Heidi Honeycuttprogrammer for The American Cinematheque, make up the official jury for this edition and have been responsible for awarding the prizes in the official section, for which 32 titles have competed, seven directed by women.

Here are the winners of Sitges 2022, where the Finnish film ‘sisu‘, directed by Jalmari Helander. A war action movie set in the Nazi era where an excellent performance by actor Jorma Tommila stands out, awarded in this edition along with music and photography.

‘Sisu’ narrates how a soldier of fortune finds a golden loot in the middle of the Second World War and how he wants to move it from Lapland to the city on a trip in which he will face the Nazi troops in a mix between western and war films. It just so happened that 12 years ago Jalmari Helander won in Sitges with his debut feature ‘Rare exports: a thug Christmas story’.

Palmares of the Sitges Festival 2022 Best film: sisu (Finland) by Jalmari Helander

Special Jury Prize: Project Wolf Hunting (South Korea) by Kim Hong-sun

Best Direction: Ti West for Pearl (USES)

Special Mention Best Direction: Nightsiren (Slovakia)

Best Actor: Jorma Tommila for sisu (Finland)

Best Actress: Mia Goth for Pearl (USES)

Special Mention Best Actress: Natalia Germani & Eva Mores for Nightsiren (Slovakia)

Best screenplay (ex aequo): smoking causes cough (France) and Incredible but true (France)

Best Photography: sisu (Finland)

Best special effects (ex aequo): Irati (Spain) and Ego (Finland)

Special Mention Best Special Effects: Project Wolf Hunting (South Korea)

Best music: sisu (Finland)

Critics Award: Something in the Dirt (USA) by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Audience Award: Irati (Spain) by Paul Urkijo Alijo

You can consult the complete list of winners on the official website of the Sitges Festival. Until the fifty-sixth edition.