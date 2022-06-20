Winnie The Pooh will return to the cinema in a violent version

winnie the pooh will have a chilling horror movie. During the last few years, the world of cinema has witnessed how classic stories and characters have been taken to build films with many changes or, sometimes, even with a direction directly opposite to that of the original product.

The list below reviews a series of productions that moved away from what they showed in the first instance and tried to impose a new imprint or show an unexplored side.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It is the disturbing horror movie that has already been filmed and is in post-production. Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, in this film, the bear and Piglet seek revenge because Christopher Robin abandoned them. Hungry and increasingly savage, they go in search of the young man upon seeing him return to the forest and end up stalking a cabin where there are university students.

The use of the characters is possible because AA Milne’s children’s stories have been copyrighted for 95 years and are now in the public domain. For the same reason, Tigger, who appeared for the first time in 1928, could not be used. Although the use of the original protagonists is free, Waterfield stated the premise of clearly detaching himself from the designs and concepts of Disneyso as not to incur an infringement in that sense and avoid confusion about those who might believe that it is a children’s film.

Other children’s stories that have been reinterpreted in the cinema

Maleficent. As happened on more than one occasion, the production takes a well-known fairy tale and the producers give it a twist to show something different. This time, the 2014 film is told from the witch’s point of view. From the beginning of the story, when she loses her wings, to her relationship with Aurora, Maleficent has a why and a reason for each of the decisions that she makes of her. In this way, the plot is focused from the perspective of the villain and has an interesting twist that undoubtedly changes the essence of the story. Given the relationship he built with the princess and the maternal love he had with her, it was her kiss that made it possible to wake up Sleeping Beauty and free her from her curse, and not Prince Phillip’s, who had tried before without success. . The film, directed by Robert Stromberg, received mixed reviews from critics. The consensus was that the strongest points were the actions of Angelina Jolie in the leading role and Elle Fanning like Aurora. However, the script garnered both negative and positive reviews.

Snow White and the Huntsman. This was one of the two remakes that were made in 2012. After Mirror, Mirror, the film that had a childish tint and did not achieve good numbers at the box office, under the direction of Rupert Sanders, this story sought to go one way completely distinct. The plot mentions the death of Queen Eleanor and the assumption of Ravenna, after marrying King Magnus. In this version, Snow White is locked up, until she escapes from her when she comes of age, because the sorceress sees that her beauty is threatened and sends for her to kill her. From there, the path that she must travel in the forest with the hunter Eric is full of action and very impressive settings, especially in the contrast between the Dark Forest and the Forest of the Fairies. Even one of the seven dwarfs dies during the course of the film. Despite the fact that the events are similar and that they are based on the same story, the film is endowed with a much darker tone and with very graphic clashes. What stood out most about Sanders’ production was the detailed visuals and the performances of Charlize Theron like Ravenna and Chris Hemsworth like Eric. However, the script was heavily punished, as was the performance of Kristen Stewart like Snow White.

Joker. Released in 2019, it had immense popularity and a huge amount of analysis. Unlike the other examples based on villains on the list, it has a much darker tone and is not aimed at children. Although the character of Batman does not appear on this occasion, the story takes place in his universe and the events are told from a renewed point of view. The misfortunes that hit the life of Arthur Fleck show how the Joker was built from a very cruel and indifferent society that exists in Gotham City. In this way, the actions of the Joker, always a villain until then, have a justification in the terrible life he leads. This gave rise to countless analyzes that detail the possible criticisms and visions of society that the film raises. Without going into that field, the truth is that the approach is novel and poses a perspective of history never explored until then. Although it had some detractors, Joker received excellent reviews and high ratings. In addition to the virtues of the direction of Todd Phillips and the setting, the film was undoubtedly a consecration for joaquin phoenix in the leading role.

cruel. Once again Disney is present with a film that brings a new point of view to a classic story. Decades after 101 Dalmatians, the 1961 and 1996 films based on Dodie Smith’s book, the 2021 release turned the story around and told it from the villain’s reality. Although this is not a classic story as in the case of Sleeping Beauty with Maleficent, it is undoubtedly a well-known production within the franchise’s cinematographic universe. The plot follows the events that occur in the life of Cruella de Vil. As in the cases of villains listed above, the story explains their origin and gives meaning to the sentiment that mobilizes their actions. From childhood traumas to a hidden family history, the production takes place in the same universe as the previous films and totally changes the perspective. Reviews were generally positive, and Craig Gillespie’s work received good feedback from critics. In addition to the script, there is recognition for the work on costumes, makeup and scenery. Along the same lines, the performance of Emma Stone in the leading role.

