Winning $1,337 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois

(CNN) — The race for the second largest Mega Millions jackpot is over, with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for a total of $1.337 million.

A ticket purchased in Des Plaines won the top prize in Friday night’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery, securing the third-largest jackpot of any US lottery game.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, the Illinois Lottery said Saturday.

“We haven’t heard from the winner yet. We don’t know if… they even know they won a prize. So I encourage everyone to check their ticket,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays told reporters on Saturday. in the morning in Chicago.

The jackpot rose to $1.337 million on Friday night, up from a previous estimate of $1.28 billion, lottery operators said.

If the holder chooses the lump-sum cash option, the ticket will generate a one-time payment of about $780 million. Otherwise, the nearly $1.34 billion prize pool will be split between an initial payment and 29 annual payments.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the megaball 14according to the lottery website.

The Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines will receive $500,000 for selling the winning ticket, Mays said.

The grand prize winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, Mays said.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 million was won on a single ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018. That’s the second largest jackpot for any US lottery game, and it’s the jackpot largest lottery ticket in the world won on a single ticket, according to Mega Millions.

The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 million, a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Other tickets won great prizes

Some people also won some sizable prizes on Friday.

26 tickets won a secondary prize of at least $1 million for matching the first five numbers.

Six of the 26 tickets won $2 million because buyers not only matched the first five numbers, but also paid an additional $1 to activate the game’s “multiplier,” which raises non-jackpot prizes.

One of the 26 tickets, sold in California, did not have the multiplier but still won more than $4.2 million, according to state lottery officials. This is because all prizes in California must be based on sales and the number of winners rather than being a fixed amount.

The 20 “Match 5” winners without the multiplier were sold in California; Florida (two), Georgia (two), Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota (two), North Carolina (two), New Hampshire (two), New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas (two) and Wisconsin.

The six $2 million tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida (three), Iowa and Pennsylvania, according to Mega Millions.

In total, 14,391,740 winning tickets were sold across all nine prize tiers in the drawing on July 29, including the single jackpot-winning ticket,” according to the press release.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11:00 pm ET, according to the lottery’s website.

Jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on sales and interest rates.