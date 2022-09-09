Winning $258K Lottery Ticket Will Expire Next Monday Because No One Has Claimed The Money

A person, still of unknown identity, from the state of Virginia may be about to lose more than a quarter of a million dollars. And it is that, although a ticket was bought that won several hundred thousand dollars, no one has yet gone to collect them and the time to do so is about to end.

On Wednesday of this week, Virginia Lottery officials announced that a jackpot-winning ticket for the ‘Cash 5 with EZ Match’ game, which has a prize of $258,000, has yet to be claimed.

Authorities said the ticket was sold at the Giant Food store at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford for the drawing on March 16 this year.

The winning ticket numbers are: 10-21-27-29-38.

Lottery officials said the winner has until 5:00 pm on Monday, September 12, to claim the money from their winning ticket, or they will lose all the money.

Per Virginia law, winning tickets expire 180 days after drawing.

For the person holding the winning ticket, lottery officials said they should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize area to validate their winning ticket. reward.

