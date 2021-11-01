“Winning against Juventus is useless if you then lose against Empoli”

Maxime Lopez, author of the goal that knocked Juventus out last Wednesday, commented on today’s knockout with Empoli to Sky: “We are very disappointed, I have no idea how we managed to lose this match that seems closed. We lost it on our own, it’s really hard to explain. We have to keep working, we are missing a match before the break and we have to try to win it ”.

Was there a difference in motivation between Juventus and Empoli?

“This is what we have to work on. It is true that we did an extraordinary thing in Turin on Wednesday, but if we don’t win today there is no use winning against Juventus ”.

Is there a problem in the home matches for Sassuolo?

“I don’t know if there is a problem in the home games, but it’s true that we haven’t won all the games, I don’t know if there is a problem.”