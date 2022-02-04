winning team does not change and does as it wants, but until when? – Multiplayer.it

In light of the recent financial results, it is clear how Nintendo is doing great from the launch of the Switch onwards, but at the same time it also detects the fact that it continues to follow their own path on the videogame market, quite different from those followed by the competition. On the one hand, this could be the strength of Nintendo Switch, which arises on a different level and continues to offer itself as an alternative to the “standard” imposed by PlayStation and Xbox, which instead basically find themselves battling on common ground. In this way, the Nintendo console has no equal or direct rivals, it pulls back from the expensive race for hardware power and increasingly advantageous services and, at the cost of losing several rich third parties, can practically act undisturbed in its field. The downside is that this isolation can expose the company to possible problems in the event that the proposed product is not received in a positive way by the public, as happened for example with Wii U, because in this case the total autarchy could be particularly ruinous.

In any case, as far as Nintendo Switch is concerned, the strategy continues to work great and is convincing Nintendo to continue on its own path without looking much at what is happening around it. Concessions have been made, of course: the Nintendo Switch Online service with its different tiers derives from an inevitable adaptation to the new conformation of the market and services, as well as the opening to cross-play and the addition of some third party games. in the cloud, but otherwise the console continues to be a sort of unicum and the statements of Nintendo’s top management continue to suggest that this specific approach is destined to last. This is demonstrated by the fact that the console is practically only in the middle of its life cycle, as reported by President Shuntaro Furukawa, continuing on its own timeline that does not care about the evolutions presented by the competition, as well as has no intention of entering the race for consolidation and high-profile acquisitions.

Also on this front, Nintendo holds back from mega-investments we’re seeing Microsoft and Sony carry out, preferring to take a different approach. Not that he avoids acquisitions, mind you, but it is clear how he intends to act much more cautiously on this aspect, as he has always done in the past, perhaps by acquiring teams he has worked with through very close collaborations, as we have seen more recently with Next Level Games.

Mario and Luigi joyfully brutalize the competition

On the other hand, when it comes to granting the use of the company’s historical intellectual property, it is clear that Nintendo wants to go with the lead and consequently the third parties that achieve such a relationship of trust as to make them potential internal teams are very few. All these guidelines paint a particular profile, which is typical of the Kyoto house and which could hardly be associated with any other company.

The uniqueness of Nintendo’s approach reflects its particular situation: it is perhaps the only company that can afford to continue on its way thanks to the incredible power of its intellectual properties, namely the major icons present in the videogame field. To demonstrate this, just look at the sales results of the first party games for Nintendo Switch, with an impressive slew of million sellers able to continue selling for years and years. However, the extremeization of this autarky can lead to problematic consequences, as we have said: third parties can hardly find large spaces in the Nintendo Switch lineup and, consequently, a reduction of these is inevitable, also given the complexity in the construction. of multiplatform between such different architectures, which could expand in the future. Just the future remains an unknown: if the successor of the Switch does not prove to be up to this, would Nintendo be able to continue with its typical approach or would it be forced to open up to the majority trends of the market, such as investments in services, opening to third parties and possible acquisitions?

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.