Winona Ryder faces a potentially career-ending controversy after she failed to get gigs after stealing $5,560 worth of items.

Winona Ryder is a famous actress who has established herself in the industry over time. Belonging to the acting profession, it is impossible to stay away from the limelight. Although the actress has enjoyed immense stardom, her struggles and controversies cannot be ignored. One of her most infamous scandals is the one where she was caught shoplifting in 2001.

The incident attracted a lot of media attention and seriously affected his reputation in the industry, causing him to lose several projects. After the shoplifting scandal, the actress took temporary retirement from work. During an interview, Ryder also told his side of the story and claimed that the incident proved beneficial for him.

Winona Ryder’s shoplifting scandal almost ruined her career

Actress Winona Ryder was once one of Hollywood’s most prominent celebrities, but a shoplifting case changed everything for her, including her reputation in the industry. In 2001, Ryder was arrested for shoplifting.

He was accused of stealing $5,560 worth of merchandise from the Saks Fifth Avenue department store. By that time, Ryder was already a well-known celebrity in Hollywood, and the incident attracted much attention in the media.

The actress tried to clarify the incident by saying that she was doing research for her upcoming project where she plays a kleptomaniac. However, all his claims were in vain as he was found guilty of ‘grand theft and vandalism’. According to The Things,

“He was then sentenced to three years of probation and 480 hours of community service. He also had to pay a fine of $3,700 to the store and institute compensation of $6,355 and attend counselling.

If this was not enough, the actress once again became the subject of sensation when it was reported that she became part of all these fiascos because she was under the influence of drugs. Due to the controversies of that time, the actress had to lose some big projects. Fed up with all this, he decided to take a break from his career.

Winona Ryder claims her scam turned out to be a blessing in disguise

While controversies swirled around Winona Ryder’s personal and professional life, the actress finally addressed the issue during an interview with Porter magazine in 2016 (via Huff Post), Ryder revealed what happened before , They said,

“Psychologically, I’ve been in a place where I just wanted to stop. I won’t go into what happened, but it wasn’t what people think. And it wasn’t like the crime of the century! But it gave me the time that I really needed, where I went back to San Francisco and got back into those things… I had other interests, to be honest.’

This incident actually almost ruined her career, but now that those things are in the past, the actress believes that this scandal was a boon for her, which is why she took a break from her career, Which gave them enough time to explore. Self. Ryder’s career is back on track as the actress recently appeared in the popular Netflix series. Stranger things.

