Winona Ryder Reveals She “Wasn’t Taking Care of Herself” After Breaking Up With Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder said he had a bad time after breaking up with Johnny Depp. In the new revelations of her, the actress of stranger things said he had “pain” forgetting Depp in 1993.

During the 90s, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder they dated for four years engaged and separated without marrying.

The actress spoke about the situation for the first time

“I remember that Michelle (Pfiffer)) said: ‘This is going to happen’. But I couldn’t hear it,” he said. Ryder in a hot interview.

Winona Ryder mentioned that she never talked about her feelings after ending her affair with the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

“I’ve never talked about it. There’s a part of me that’s very private. I have a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe.” Ryder said.

Ryder asked for help and an “incredible therapist” helped the actress heal her pain

Winona Ryder alluded to the house of the spiritsa movie she was a part of, to compare how she treated herself.

“I looked at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [del rodaje]and I had a hard time seeing myself as this little girl,” Ryder mentioned during the interview.

“Are you treating this girl as if you were treating yourself?” “I remember looking at me and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself on the inside.’ Because she just wasn’t looking out for me.”

Wynona Ryder’s problems

Winona Ryder she was arrested in 2001 in Beverly Hills for shoplifting. According to her testimony, Ryder he described the event as a turning point in his life.

“I remember coming back to Los Angeles and it was a difficult time. And I didn’t know if that part of my life was over,” she said. Ryder.

“It wasn’t like the crime of the century, but it gave me the time that I really needed, where I went back to San Francisco and went back to doing things that I just had other interests in, frankly.”