Winona Ryder turns 50 but will remain the girl with the perfect pixie cut forever

Today she wears her hair long but remains faithful to the nuance brunette with which we are used to seeing it forever, even in Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series that brought it back to the fore. It took an 80s show to restore luster to Winona Ryder, queen of the Nineties, inspirer of any short cut anyone has ever thought of doing for decades now. Because a glance at his is enough pixie cut to fall back into a new obsession with hairdressing, most of all with transformative power. Proof that, yes, she is the brunette par excellence of Generation X. For us who are part of it (including the writer), she is #winonaforever.

Hers is the pixie cut of dreams

The American actress ssells 50 candles on October 29th and for the reasons set out above, we have to celebrate her most copied haircut and generator of hundreds of dedicated Pinterest boards. Minimal, boysh, versatile, the most famous cut of the actress, very short and jaunty, which was inspired by that of Mia Farrow, has become a world heritage of hair after the film Autumn in New York with Richard Gere.

Winona Ryder in the movie Autumn in New York

How can we forget: at that time we all really wanted it. Because Winona may have stolen Johnny’s (Depp) heart for a while but won ours for life. And we want her cut even now, because we know that it never ever goes out of fashion. The magic touch of the pixie cut is that it looks good on any generation, as confirmed by Luigi Ladisa, Technical Manager Italy ALFAPARF MILANO: «The cut of the American diva is the perfect cut for every age, it has marked the history and changes for women, becoming the emblem of a new femininity from over to younger girls».

The cut that appeals to everyone, to those who are fine

Strict or more disheveled, Winona Ryder’s short hairstyle is always a source of inspiration for that perfect balance of freshness, refinement, spontaneity, unexpected femininity, mystery, sweetness and restlessness. But who is fine with her legendary haircut? «Cheeky cut par excellence, it adds a touch to the personality and makes the features elegant and sophisticated. Works great on oval faces, not particularly suitable for square, angular and round ones because it highlights their shapes. Even the realization, while requiring a good dose of dexterity and cutting technique, can be customized for every need. Simply texturize as desired to make it unique. I recommend a periodic recovery to always maintain the ideal length “, underlines the expert who continues:” One of the strengths, which makes the pixie cut versatile and timeless, is precisely the possibility of being made on any texture, a customizable cut to the point that it can be done on all types of hair, thin, thick, curly, wavy. The only secret is the personality of the wearer ».

But how do you take care of it at home? «Styling products become allies in the management of this cut that does not require particular maintenance and is easily manageable, also considering that drying times are really short. Just do it in the air, without a hairdryer, and freely shape the hair with your hands, using the most suitable product ».

Pixie cut 90s version 2021

In conclusion, Winona Ryder’s 90s cut is now rediscovered by a new generation of girls who were then too young to have his poster on the bedroom walls. But what should it do to actualize it today? ” Surely play with color which becomes a personalization tool for this cut that can interpret any personality. As we know, the cuts thus lend themselves particularly to frequent changes of shades and to technical services such as bleaching, thus offering the possibility of ranging from platinum blonde, passing through browns up to black blue, without denying reds and copper. But that’s not all, the pixie cut is also perfect for those who like to be daring with colors crazy, such as blue, cristal rose, cristal brown, ultra violet or gray black », suggests Luigi Ladisa.

Happy birthday to ours again hair icon forever and ever. In the gallery we take a dip in the past to all versions of the 90s pixie cut according to Winona Ryder.

