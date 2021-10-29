Winona Ryder turns 50: trivia, Johnny Depp movie

If a conceptual map of the most significant films of the 90s were to be drawn, the task of ushering in the decade would fall to Edward scissor hands, from Tim Burton. Conversely, it would be closed instead Interrupted girls, directed by James Mangold. Scattered here and there, on the hypothetical map, titles of the caliber of Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Francis Ford Coppola, 1992), The age of innocence (Martin Scorsese, 1993) and The house of the spirits (Bille August, 1993). Seemingly disconnected, feature films share a very specific bond: Winona Ryder.

Winona Ryder was the queen of the 90s

Eternal outsider of Hollywood, an introverted teenager with that inevitable touch Gothic who accompanied her throughout her career, Winona Ryder marked an era. An era made of impossible loves, from the fairy tale Edward to the diabolical – but seductive – Dracula. He moved the audience, taking on the role of girl interrupted Susanna Kaysen. She thrilled in the role of Jo, the most enterprising and nonconformist of the March in sisters Little Women.

Like Jo, in fact, she showed a unique personality, sometimes restless, which hardly bends to the rules of star system. And that, in the end, it was her luck, allowing her to keep her image unchanged, despite the passing of the years, which marks today 50 candles. Yet, Winona Ryder always remains a separate case, a parenthesis outside of time, almost like a suspended concept. It is the symbol of a ‘eternal adolescence, with its areas of light but also its dark areas.

Winona Forever: that intense love affair with Johnny Depp

Both antidives, shy from worldly life, Winona Ryder And Johnny Depp They were The couple of the 90s. It was 1989 when the chance encounter took place: he, 26, was already known on the small screen, thanks to the series 21 Jump Street; she, not yet 18, already had some feature films to her credit, including Beetlejuice by Tim Burton e Splinters of madness (The Heathers). Both had already proved their respective nonconformist personalities: by joining together they could not help but offer a something unique. Forerunners of some stylistic features that would later be the basis of the grunge, they embodied the non plus ultra of the Generation X.

1990 marks the partnership for the two performers also on the set. To officiate it is Tim Burton, who, in the shoes of Edward And Kim Boggs, delivers them to eternal glory thanks to Edward scissor hands. The two are closer than ever: for its part, the handsome and damned boasts a very respectable sentimental curriculum. Still, despite having already had some affairs with Sherilyn Fenn from Twin Peaks And Jennifer Gray from Dirty Dancing (among the numerous conquests), at the first sight of Winona he is speechless, remembering: “Everything else around it became blurry, like a scene from West Side Story.“

On the other hand, for the actress, things are quite different. In fact, as Ryder herself told, some time later, for her Johnny Depp was the beginning of it all, the discovery of love: “My first real kiss, the first boyfriend, the first man I made love with.While she wasn’t his first girlfriend – nor the last, although he might not have known it at the time – Depp decides to brand that moment, literally. On his right arm, the star gets tattooed “Winona Forever“, A gesture that begins to make the couple’s fans dream. However, following the sudden break and never fully clarified, Johnny Depp will have the written one changed with “Wino Forever“. What really happened between the two icons of the 90s is not clear. But one thing is certain: no one will ever be like them again.

Winona Ryder is the “son” of Edward scissor hands: the curious video with Timothée Chalamet

The following years, for the American interpreter, have been a continuous alternation of ups and downs, due to the legal events that have seen her involved. But as of 2016, Winona Ryder is back in the limelight again. All thanks to the role of Joyce Byers in the series Netflix Stranger Things. At the same time, in recent months, Ryder has also attracted attention for a curious commercial of Cadillac, which appeared on the occasion of the Super Bowl. Again as an adult Kim Boggs, the clip sees her in the role of the mother of a mysterious creature, born from the union with Edward, that is Edgar, interpreted by Timothée Chalamet. Could this be the starting point for a hypothetical sequel, with the 25-year-old? It is undeniable, however, that seeing Winona again as Kim sparked a – wanted – nostalgia effect.



