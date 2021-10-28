Winona Ryder’s first (believe it or not) 50 years

We retrace the career of the actress, from the success she achieved as a teenager to the decline after the problems with the law, up to the comeback with Stranger Things.



The reflections on the age of Winona Ryder they send me into confusion. On the one hand, despite the different physicality, I associate her with Sabrina Salerno: how is it possible that she has still 50 years old (53 in the case of the national Sabrina?). Because it seems to have always been there. But at the same time: how is it possible that he has already 50 years? Yes, ok, she was bitten by Dracula in Coppola’s movie, but then she also stuck a dagger in his heart. So it shouldn’t be immortal. But we’ll be back. In short, believe it or not, half a century of age is the goal that the actress cuts the October 29. The most beautiful roles in Winona Ryder’s career.

Lydia Deetz – Beetlejuice – Sprite pig

In this film by Tim Burton 1988 Winona Ryder (not her real last name, did you know?) is a little girl who sees dead people. How about it The sixth sense, only his dad isn’t Bruce Willis. Goth teenager, a bit strange, if you can say so: it will be the leitmotif of his early career. On this occasion he shares the set with Alec Baldwin, than on that of Rust unfortunately he recently killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, firing an uncharged pistol with blanks.

Veronica Sawyer – Splinters of madness

Another stupid American comedy? Far from it. Splinters of madness (Heathers the original title) of 1989 is indeed a comedy, even grotesque at times, but black that it can’t be blacker. In Westerburg High School that Winona and her gang go to are lockers, le cheerleader, the team of footballs the courses that students attend as they want. But also a lot of (fake) suicides. Mean Girls move away.

Kim Boggs – Edward Scissorhands

Here we are again with the gloomy, with the goth, with Tim Burton. One of the most iconic roles in Winona Ryder’s career is that of Kim Boggs in Edward scissor hands. Year 1990, and she has already been with the protagonist for one Johnny Depp, who later, given a scissor cut to their relationship, changed the “Winona Forever” tattoo to “Wino”. The actress, who before Depp had dated Christian Slater (partner in Splinters of madness), later will even have a flirt with Jimmy Fallon, in the course of his inexorable decline. In 1990 Winona Ryder also stars in Sirens: The role in the film earned her the Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Mina Harker – Bram Stoker’s Dracula

In Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), who would later be of Francis Ford Coppola, Winona Ryder as mentioned is bitten by the Count (neither Giuseppe, nor Antonio, but Vlad) and is the wife of Keanu Reeves: what better way to achieve eternal youth? The vampire will also be Oldman, at 21 she is at the peak of success.

Lelaina Pierce – Young, cute and unemployed

A polaroid from the 90s, Young, cute and unemployed, the director’s promising first film Ben Stiller (!), who then only five more times tried his hand at the camera. In the center, four friends just out of university, but above all the couple Winona Ryder-Ethan Hawke: low budget, excellent takings, cult film status acquired.

Jo March – Little women

After this generational comedy, Winona plays more “challenging” films like The age of innocence, The house of the spirits And Little Women (1994): for the role of Jo March in the third sound film (a fourth was later released) based on the book by Louise May Alcott, receives the Oscar nomination for best actress. At the beginning of the film she plays a 15-year-old, while in reality she is 23.

Susanna Kaysen – Interrupted girls

It is repeated in 1999 with Interrupted girls, in which at 28 she plays an 18-year-old problematic with a borderline personality who, after attempting suicide, ends up in a psychiatric hospital. He finds us inside Angelina Jolie, who at that moment is the new It Girl. A sort of new Winona, so to speak.

Charlotte Fielding – Autumn in New York

In 2000 he acted alongside a Richard Gere still not looking for visibility in Autumn in New York. In this critically-struck film, he is a handsome older man who falls in love with a much younger woman. Pretty Woman, actually it is Love Story, because she is suffering from a very serious heart disease and eventually dies.

The arrest and decline

On December 12, Winona Ryder is stopped for shoplifting in a Beverly Hills store: in her bag there are clothing items totaling over $ 4,000, as well as a large amount of pain relievers such as oxycodone, valium and vicodin. On trial, she is sentenced to three years probation and 480 hours of volunteer work. From this moment on, his career as an ex-girlfriend of America undergoes an abrupt halt. To which also contributes the arrival in the rooms of Mr. Deeds with Adam Sandler (2002), shot before arrest. In the following years Winona starred on the flop The seduction of evil and in films that not even the directors have had the courage to see: The Ten, All the numbers of sex, The Informers, Ms. Lee’s Secret Life, Stay Cool. The terrible 2000s of Winona, symbol of the Nineties, ended with the appearance of ne The black Swan.

Comeback with Stranger Things

I’ll be back: Unlike Schwarzenegger / Terminator, Winona Ryder never promised she’d be back. And instead it did, à la Robert Downey Jr., after years in oblivion. Thanks to the role of Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, series of Netflix set in the 1980s and starring kids, full of references to the decade in which she, as a young girl, had become a star.

After the worrying reaction during the acceptance speech of colleague David Harbor at the SAG Awards, Winona Rider was then the star of the series The plot against America, based on Philip Roth’s political fiction novel, did not get really interesting roles in the cinema: his last part was in Destination wedding (2018), again alongside Keanu Reeves. We look forward to it.

