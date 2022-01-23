wins Benedikt Doll in front of Johannes Boe. Nono Hofer – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.36 From the men’s mass start in Anterselva that’s all. The next appointment with the biathlon is now for the women’s relay, scheduled today at 15:00. Thank you all for joining us and enjoy the rest of the day!

13.34 The new general classification of the World Cup always sees Fillon Maillet in the lead (636 points). Behind him the other French Emilien Jacquelin, second with 501 points, and Tarjei Boe, third with 486 points. The first of the Italians remains Thomas Bormolini (22nd with 217 points).

13.33 Fourth career victory for the German Doll (first success in this format).

13.32 Bormolini also arrives. The blue ends in 28th position at 4’53 ”from the top.

13.30 Fillon Maillet closes eighth, but a good Lukas Hofer ninth. Tenth Russian Babikov.

13.29 The French Guigonnat wins the sprint against the Norwegian Bakken and finishes fourth. Finnish Tero Seppala sixth, Czech Krcmar seventh.

13.28 Second Johannes Boe at 31 “3, third Sturla Holm Laegreid at 1’28”.

13.27 BENEDIKT DOLL WINS THE MASS START IN ANTERSELVA!

13.26 Johannes Boe collapses and Doll flies to success. Now the advantage of the German is 30 ”.

13.25 In the meantime Hofer is doing well and enters the top 10. He is now tenth and can go and take the Austrians Eder and Leitner. Immediately behind Hofer we find Babikov and Fillon Maillet.

13.25 Laegreid also loses from Doll but he should have no problems finishing in third position.

13.25 DOLL IT GOES! The German extends and now has 15 ”over Johannes Boe.

13.25 First Doll with 7 ”on Johannes Boe. Third Laegreid at 1’07 “, fourth Seppala, who is together with Guigonnat and Krcmar at 1’27”.

13. 24 Hofer makes 4/5 and exits the polygon in 11th position.

13.23 Disaster of Fillon Maillet who misses even three targets.

13.22 One Laegreid error, two for Seppala. Well Guigonnat finding zero.

13.21 DOLL FIND THE ZERO! Johannes Boe leaves the shooting range with a 7 ”delay from the summit.

13.20 Johannes Boe misses the last. Watch out for Doll now!

13.20 Last polygon.

13.19 Bormolini 23rd at 2’44 “from the summit.

13.18 Johannes Boe increases his advantage. After 10.2 km the Norwegian has an 11 ”7 advantage over Doll. Behind them the duo Laegreid-Seppala at 35 ”. Krcmar fifth at 50 “, Fillon Maillet sixth at 1’03”, Hofer 12th at 1’32 “.

13.16 Hofer 13th at 1’20 “.

13.15 After the third polygon we therefore find Johannes Boe in first place, who now has 9 ”3 on Doll. Third Seppala at 26 “, fourth Laegreid at 30”. Fillon Maillet now seventh at 56 ”.

13.14 An error also for Hofer, zero for Babikov and Christiansen.

13.13 Guigonnat two errors, while Seppala, Laegreid and Krcmar find zero. A mistake for Fillon Maillet.

13.12 A mistake for Johannes Boe and Doll. Let’s see behind now.

13.11 First standing polygon.

13.11 The gap between Johannes Boe and Doll is now stabilizing. Guigonnat loses again and is now at 32 ”8.

13.09 Ninth Fillon Maillet at 59 “(for him two errors in the second polygon). 13th Hofer at 1’13 “, 24th Bormolini at 2’07”.

13.08 Johannes Boe stretches. After 7.2 km the Norwegian has a 6 ”advantage over Doll. Third Guigonnat at 26 “.

13.07 A mistake also for Bormolini who is now 25th at 1’48 “from Johannes Boe.

13.07 One mistake for Bakken, two for Laegreid. Unfortunately Hofer misses the last target and exits the polygon in 15th position at 1’02 “.

13.06 Guigonnat makes no mistakes and is now third at 9 “from the top.

13.05 Johannes Boe finds zero and goes out first. Together with him Doll, also with zero.

13.04 Second polygon on the ground.

13.02 The chasing group on Laegreid and Bakken returns.

13.01 Hofer 15th at 32 ”, Bormolini 24th at 1’08”.

13.00 After 4.2 km in the lead are Laegreid and Bakken. At 6 ”Fillon Maillet, Johannes Boe and Doll.

12.59 Johannes Boe is recovering: the Norwegian is already close to Fillon Maillet, currently third just seconds from the top.

12.58 Bakken, Laegreid, Fillon Maillet and Latypov find zero. A mistake for Johannes Boe, Christiansen, Babikov and Hofer. 2 mistakes instead for Bormolini and Tarjei Boe.

12.57 You arrive at the first polygon on the ground.

12.56 Johannes Boe tries to stretch. The group is at 3 ”.

12.55 We remind you that there are 30 athletes competing today.

12.54 After 1.2 km they are all still in the group.

12.52 Smolski loses a ski, unlucky the Belarusian who, however, immediately returns to the group.

12.50 IT BEGINS! HAVE FUN!

12.48 Wind so far absent in Anterselva. Cloudy.

12.43 So far only one mass start has been disputed this season. The winner was the French Emilien Jacquelin, who is absent today.

12.38 For Italy, on the other hand, only Thomas Bormolini and Lukas Hofer will descend on the home snow. The two are the only ones to have obtained the qualification for this race and today they will be looking for a good placement.

12.34 The startlist of today’s race sees many big names: starting with the French Quentin Fillon Maillet and Simon Desthieux, passing through the Boe brothers and their compatriots Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen and Sturla Holm Laegreid, up to the Russian Eduard Latypov and the Belarusian Anton Smolski.

12:30 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE written by the men’s mass start in Anterselva (Italy), a very important event in view of the Olympics that will begin in two weeks in Beijing.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the men’s Mass start, valid test for the seventh stage of the 2021-2022 biathlon World Cup. The race will start at 12:50, follow all the updates with us in real time!

