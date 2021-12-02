wins Hauser, Lisa Vittozzi 13th, Dorothea Wierer 16th – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15.15 Our live ends here, thanks for following me. Appointment at the next live, good day at OA Sport.

15.13 Anais Chevalier Bouchet at the top of the sprint standings with 92 points, 16th Wierer with 43, 24th Vittozzi with 28.

15.10 Lisa Theresa Hauser leads the overall with 134 points, Lisa Vittozzi 19th with 56, Dorothea Wierer 21st with 47.

15.08 81st Hannah Auchentaller at 2’37 ″ 2, 97th Samuela Comola at 3’07 ″ 5, 99th Michela Carrara at 3’20 ″ 7. Italy on Saturday will only have Vittozzi and Wierer in pursuit.

15.01 The first positions are crystallized: the Austrian Lisa Hauser wins in 19’30 “2, ahead of the Swedish Elvira Oeberg, second at 12” 5, and the Belarusian Hanna Sola, third at 14 “4. 13th Lisa Vittozzi at 49 ″ 4, 16th Dorothea Wierer at 55 ″ 4.

14.59 A standing mistake for Hannah Auchentaller.

14.55 An error on his feet for Tiril Eckhoff. The Norwegian is 41st after the second polygon.

14.51 Hannah Auchentaller finds zero on the ground and is 57th after the first polygon.

14.47 Tirill Eckhoff makes a mistake on the ground.

14.44 The last to start is the blue Hannah Auchentaller.

14.43 At the moment Lisa Vittozzi is 13th and Dorothea Wierer is 16th.

14.41 The Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff starts with 111.

14.37 Two standing errors (five total) for Michela Carrara.

14.31 Three errors on the ground (four overall) for Samuela Comola.

14.29 Three errors on the ground for Michela Carrara.

14.25 Delay of 49 ″ 4 for Lisa Vittozzi.

14.23 A ground error for Samuela Comola.

14.22 Closes at 55 ″ 4 from the Dorothea Wierer summit.

14.21 Hauser beats Oeberg by 12 ″ 5: the best time is now 19’30 ″ 2.

14.19 Zero standing also for Vittozzi! Eighth blue after two polygons!

14.17 Zero standing for Wierer! The blue is 14th after the second polygon!

14.15 Double zero for the Austrian Hauser.

14.13 Vittozzi is 20th after the first polygon, 28th is Dorothea Wierer.

14.11 A ground error for Lisa Vittozzi.

14.09 Double error on the ground for Dorothea Wierer.

14.07 Alimbekava with zero is behind him, second at 8 ″ 1!

14.05 The Swedish Elvira Oeberg closes in 19’42 ″ 7 with two errors.

14.04 Dorothea Wierer and Lisa Vittozzi are playing!

14.01 Double zero for Persson and Alimbekava. At the head of the second polygon the Belarusian with 12 ″ 9 on the Swedish.

14.00 A mistake also for Hanna Oeberg.

13.59 A mistake for Davidova and Herrmann.

13.56 Great expectations for the departure of the blue.

13.54 Without errors Puskarcikova, Tandrvold, Persson, Kruchinkina and Alimbekava.

13.53 A mistake for Elvira Oeberg.

13.50 The first departures follow one another.

13.45 Elvira Oeberg takes off: the race has started!

13.40 The German Anna Weidel and the Finnish Erika Janka do not start.

13.35 Below are all the bib numbers of the five blue at the start: Dorothea Wierer with 34, Lisa Vittozzi with 38, Samuela Comola with 57, Michela Carrara with 72 and Hannah Auchentaller with 116. The women’s 7.5 km will start at 13.45.

13.25 Hello and welcome to the live textual live of the women’s 7.5 km sprint of the Biathlon World Cup scheduled in Oestersund II, Sweden: today, Thursday 2 December, at 13.45, the second stage of the major circuit of the 2021-2022 season will start . There will be five blue at the start: Dorothea Wierer, Lisa Vittozzi, Samuela Comola, Michela Carrara and Hannah Auchentaller.

