wins Roeiseland, 13th Dorothea Wierer – OA Sport

13.42 Thanks for following us and good continuation of the day. A sporting greeting.

13.40 In the general classification, Hauser remains in command with 177 points, followed by Roeiseland at 168 and Alimbekava at 160. 18th Vittozzi at 77, 19th Wierer at 75: we were no longer used to seeing the blues so far behind.

1. Lisa Hauser (Austria) 177

2. Mars Roeiseland (Norway) 168

2. Dzinara Alimbekaya (Belarus) 160

4. Elvira Oeberg (Sweden) 147

5. Anais Chevalier (France) 140

6. Marketa Davidova (Czech Republic) 134

7. Franziska Preuss (Germany) 134

8. Denise Herrmann (Germany) 130

9. Hanna Oeberg (Sweden) 128

10. Hanna Sola (Belarus) 124

18. Lisa Vittozzi (Italy) 77

19. Dorothea Wierer (Italy) 75

13.37 Patience will be needed: Wierer and Vittozzi will have to grow slowly, with the hope of finding the ideal condition from mid-January onwards …

13.35 The best time on skis was obtained by the French Braisaz (12th at the finish), who inflicted a good 16 ″ on Elvira Oeberg. Dorothea Wierer at 1’30 “, Lisa Vittozzi at 1’33”: gaps that say a lot about how the Italians are not yet in shape.

13.34 Lisa Vittozzi (4) is 20ma at 2 minutes.

13.33 Dorothea Wierer is 13th at 1’23 “: even with 0 errors at the shooting range she would not have been on the podium. The condition is still not ideal, but there are two months to go until the Olympics.

13.32 The Norwegian Roeiseland wins with 4 ″ 8 on Bescond and 7 ″ 0 on Chevalier. Fourth Hauser at 7 ″ 9, then Preuss, Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg.

13.32 5 ″ of advantage for Roeiseland. Bescond attacks and gains a little something on Chevalier, who is also closely followed by Hauser.

13.30 It is now done for Roeiseland. Hauser is trying to catch up with Chevalier and Bescond.

13.30 Roeiseland attacks and gains 3 ″ on the French. Hauser in trouble, but he tries to grit his teeth.

13.29 Lisa Vittozzi, with 16/20, is 20ma at 1’44 “: shooting has now become a serious problem for Sappadina.

13.29 Crazy Bescond, she went to take Roeiseland, Chevalier and Hauser back!

13.28 5/5 for Dorothea Wierer, who closes with 18/20.

13.27 5/5 for Roeiseland, Hauser and Chevalier: these athletes will play for the victory. Bescond is not wrong either, but she is 6 ″ away from the leading trio. One mistake each for the Oeberg sisters.

13.26 We are at the fourth and decisive polygon. He shoots himself standing.

13.25 At 7600 meters, Hauser is in fact caught up by her pursuers. Six of them will arrive together at the last polygon.

13.24 Hauser is going (deliberately?) Slow, but at the shooting range she is a sniper. With 20/20 she could win, but she wouldn’t be sure of success.

13.23 At 6.3 km, Hauser leads with 12 ″ on a small group which includes Chevalier, Bescond, the sisters Oeberg and Roeiseland. Race that will be decided at the last polygon.

13.22 12th Dorothea Wierer (2) at 1’11 “, 18th Lisa Vittozzi (3) at 1’34”.

13.21 After three polygons, Hauser (0) is in the lead with 19 ″ 2 on Chevalier (1) and 24 ″ 9 on Roeiseland (1). Then Hanna Oeberg (2), Bescond (0) and Elvira Oeberg (3) at 30 ″.

13.20 Wierer misses on the fourth target. 13/15 for the blue.

13.19 Double mistake for Elvira Oeberg. 4/5 for Chevalier. 5/5 for Hauser back in the lead!

13.19 We are at the third polygon, the first standing.

13.18 Elvira Oeberg still earns, 11 ″ 5 on Chevalier. Collapses to 20 ″ Hauser, who is about to be picked up by Roeiseland and Hanna Oeberg.

13.17 Dorothea Wierer is in a small group with Sola, Davidova and Haecki.

13.16 ELVIRA OEBERG RUNS AWAY! Peremptory forcing by the Swede, who immediately inflicts 8 ″ 7 on Chevalier and 13 ″ on Hauser! Roeiseland also loses a lot and slips to 27 ″ 4. The Swede is making a difference.

13.15 Lisa Vittozzi makes no mistake at the second polygon: with 7/10 she is 26th at 1’45 “from the summit.

13.15 After the second polygon, Hauser is in the lead together with Elvira Oeberg and Chevalier. Fourth at 20 ″ 6 the Norwegian Roeiseland, then Hanna Oeberg and Preuss. Dorothea Wierer 13th at 56 ″.

13.14 A mistake for Dorothea Wierer: here perhaps the chances of the podium vanish.

13.13 No one is wrong: 5/5 for Oeberg, Hauser and Chevalier.

13.12 We are at the second polygon on the ground.

13.12 Wierer is eleventh at 3.6 km at 31 ″ from the summit.

13.11 Elvira Oeberg and Chevalier went to get Hauser back. Today the Austrian is betting everything on shooting.

13.10 Hauser is going slowly on skis. Chevalier moves to 8 “from the Austrian, Elvira Oeberg to 10” 3. Dorothea Wierer is in a really large group of athletes, the race is very open.

13.09 Vittozzi is 35th at 1’53 “, the race immediately compromised after the 3 initial errors.

13.08 After the first polygon, Hauser commands with 18 ″ 1 on Chevalier: both were not wrong. Third Elvira Oeberg at 25 ″ with an error. Then Roeiseland at 36 “4, Haecki at 39” 3, Wierer at 42 “4: the blue is in the running for the podium.

13.07 3 mistakes for Lisa Vittozzi, 5/5 for Wierer who is sixth!

13.06 5/5 for Hauser, 2 errors for Sola, one for Elvira Oeberg.

13.05 We are at the first polygon on the ground.

13.04 Alimbekava passes 12 ″ from the leading trio after 1.6 km.

13.04 Oeberg and Sola have taken back Hauser. Now three are in charge.

13.03 After 800 meters Vittozzi is 12th at 45 ″. Wierer 17ma at 51 ″.

13.02 Elvira Oeberg and Sola are going to take back Hauser.

13.00 The women’s pursuit of Oestersund has begun. The Austrian Hauser, winner of the sprint, left.

12.58 Here we are, a few moments at the start of the race.

12.54 We remind you that the athletes will face two polygons on the ground and two standing.

12.47 The general classification of the World Cup sees the Austrian Hauser in the lead with 134 points, followed at 5 lengths by the Belarusian Alimbekava. 19th Lisa Vittozzi at 56.

12.42 The podium is difficult, but not impossible for Wierer and Vittozzi. It is clear that 20/20 will be needed at the shooting range, or at most an error in the case of favorable joints.

12.40 The startlist of today’s race:

1 y HAUSER Lisa Theresa AUT 0:00

2 b OEBERG Elvira SWE 0:13

3 SOLA Hanna BLR 0:14

4 ALIMBEKAVA Dzinara BLR 0:21

5 PREUSS Franziska GER 0:24

6 CHEVALIER-BOUCHET Anais BETWEEN 0:28

7 PERSSON Linn SWE 0:34

8 CHEVALIER Chloe BETWEEN 0:38

9 HERRMANN Denise GER 0:43

10 VOIGT Vanessa GER 0:44

11 OEBERG Hanna SWE 0:47

12 ROEISELAND Mars Olsbu NOR 0:48

13 VITTOZZI Lisa ITA 0:49

14 BESCOND Anais BETWEEN 0:53

15 HAECKI Lena SUI 0:53

16 WIERER Dorothea ITA 0:55

17 BRAISAZ-BOUCHET Justine BETWEEN 0:56

18 DAVIDOVA Marketa CZE 0:59

19 DZHIMA Yuliia UKR 1:00

20 MIRONOVA Svetlana RUS 1:03

21 TOMINGAS Tuuli EST 1:06

22 BRORSSON Mona SWE 1:06

23 TODOROVA Milena BUL 1:07

24 LESHCHANKA Iryna BLR 1:08

25 HETTICH Janina GER 1:13

26 EGAN Clare USA 1:13

27 REZTSOVA Kristina RUS 1:15

28 LIEN Ida NOR 1:15

29 NIGMATULLINA Uliana RUS 1:16

30 LIE BEL struggles 1:18

31 KALKENBERG Emilie Aagheim NOR 1:19

32 r ECKHOFF Tiril NOR 1:22

33 ZDOUC Dunja AUT 1:23

34 JISLOVA Jessica CZE 1:23

35 TANDREVOLD Ingrid Landmark NOR 1:24

36 KNOTTEN Karoline Offigstad NOR 1:24

37 MAEDA Sari JPN 1:27

38 IRWIN Deedra USA 1:29

39 BEAUDRY Sarah CAN 1:33

40 MAGNUSSON Anna SWE 1:33

41 ZUK Kamila POL 1:36

42 KRUCHINKINA Elena BLR 1:36

43 KUKLINA Larisa RUS 1:39

44 SCHWAIGER Julia AUT 1:46

45 KAZAKEVICH Irina RUS 1:47

46 GASPARIN Aita SUI 1:47

47 STREMOUS Alina MDA 1:47

48 SIMON Julia BETWEEN 1:48

49 BLASHKO Darya UKR 1:51

50 EDER Mari FIN 1:51

51 LESCINSKAITE Gabriele LTU 1:51

52 MOSER Nadia CAN 1:51

53 HINZ Vanessa GER 1:57

54 VINKLARKOVA Tereza CZE 1:57

55 GASPARIN Selina SUI 1:58

56 LUNDER Emma CAN 2:02

57 CHU Yuanmeng CHN 2:02

58 PUSKARCIKOVA Eva CZE 2:03

59 JUPPE Anna AUT 2:03

60 SEMERENKO Valentina UKR 2:05

12.35 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Direct of the women’s 10 km chasing the biathlon World Cup stage in Oestersund (Sweden).

Hello and welcome to the live text message of the 10 km women’s pursuit of the World Cup of biathlon scheduled ad Oestersund II, in Sweden: today, Saturday 4 December, at 13.00, the second stage of the major circuit of the 2021-2022 season will continue.

They will be two the blue at the start: Dorothea Wierer will start for 16th (55 ″ from the first), Lisa Vittozzi will be 13th to shoot (with a gap of 49 ″). There 10 km women’s pursuit will start at 13.00. In front of all it will leave the Austrian Lisa Theresa Hauser, victorious in Thursday’s sprint And leader of the overall World Cup standings.

OA Sport offers you the live textual live of the 10 km women’s pursuit of the Biathlon World Cup scheduled for Oestersund II, in Sweden: today, Saturday 4 December, at 13.00, the second stage of the major circuit of the 2021-2022 season will continue, and for this reason our live broadcast will start around 12.30.

Have fun with our live text in real time!

