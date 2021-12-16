wins Roiseland, Wierer and Vittozzi in the 20! – OA Sport

4CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15:39 Vittozzi and Wierer are respectively 18th (134 points) and 21st (115), the goal is to remain in the top 25 to gain a place in the mass start on Sunday.

15:36 Roiseland extends further in the overall standings, if the Norwegian keeps these percentages it will be difficult to take away the Crystal Ball.

15:35 Today Elvira Oeberg did another ski race: 22 seconds margin over Hermann, Vittozzi and Wierer set the fourteenth and sixteenth time instead.

15:34 The blues will now have to do well in the pursuit to secure the necessary points for qualifying for the Mass Start on Sunday.

15:32 As for Italy, an overall good team race: Wierer and Vittozzi respectively finished 19th and 20th and with zero they would have brought home the podium, Sanfilippo is 43rd on his return to the World Cup, while Zingerle is 96th.

15:30 All the athletes have reached the finish line! This is the final podium: 1. Roiseland (20: 22.0), 2. Bescond (+15.4), 3. Elvira Oeberg (+16.1).

15:28 Sanfilippo crosses the finish line in 43rd position, qualifies for the pursuit and on that occasion will go hunting for the points zone.

15:27 Zingerle is 91st at the finish, there will be time to do better.

15:25 Sanfilippo is going on the last lap, one kilometer from the end he is 43rd!

15:23 Federica is forty-ninth after the second polygon, the fortieth square is 10 seconds away, the important thing is to stay in the sixty.

15:22 One mistake for Federica Sanfilippo, for a placement in the points we need a great last lap.

15:20 Sanfilippo enters the last polygon, with a zero he could play a place in the 30.

15:18 Great test on skis instead for Simon, the transalpine is even thirteenth with two errors.

15:17 Nilsson closes slowly and goes behind the blue, the last lap of the Swede.

15:15 An error in the second polygon for Zingerle, 6 out of 10 for her and not the best of the debuts.

15:14 GOOD FEDERICA! Sanfilippo is thirty-first after the first polygon, a good race can come out of it.

15:13 Sanfilippo enters the first polygon with the thirty-seventh time.

15:12 8 out of 10 for Simon, who risks being overtaken by Nilsson in the last lap.

15:11 A mistake by Nilsson, who plays a place in the twenty.

15:10 Pay attention to Nilssson’s last polygon because, if zero were to arrive, then there would be fun on the last lap.

15:08 Excellent time of Sanfilippo in the second intermediate, the blue is twentieth!

15:07 Unfortunately three errors arrive at the first shooting range for Linda Zingerle.

15:06 Wierer presses Vittozzi on the final, the azurra is 18th at 1: 03.6.

15:04 Wierer is progressively losing in the last lap and risks being overtaken by Vittozzi.

15:03 A mistake for Nilsson, who in the first lap had the third time on skis.

15:02 The blue debutante Linda Zingerle will also be on the track.

15:01 Out of the polygon Dorothea is sixteenth at 50.4, today she really threw away something important.

15:00 NOOOOOOOOO! Wierer misses on the last two shots, the regret is enormous because with the zero it would have been second.

14:58 Wierer enters the last polygon with 3.1 seconds from Roiseland, you dream big!

14:56 Wierer slightly loses ground at 5km, the blue has 4.7 seconds to recover on Roiseland, Dorothea must manage well in view of the polygon.

14:55 Vittozzi closes fifteenth at 1: 03.8 from the head, good performance on the skis of Sappadina.

14:54 Dorothea recovers ground at the third kilometer, at the moment she has 3.2 seconds of margin on Roiseland!

14:53 WIERER’S SURREAL POLYGON! Dorothea is second after the first polygon!

14:52 Wierer enters the first polygon with practically the same time as Vittozzi!

14:52 Vittozzi with a convincing last lap could close at least in 15.

14:50 Today may be Wierer’s day, Dorothea at 1.5km has twelve seconds to recover, but with a quick zero today we can dream.

14:48 Unfortunately, a second error arrives for vittozzi, which in any case is twelfth at 52.2 seconds, an excellent performance on Lisa’s skis.

14:47 Vittozzi at the second polygon!

14:46 Elvira Oeberg is second just six tenths from Bescond, last unreal lap of the Swede!

14:45 ROISELAND! 10 out of 10 for the Norwegian, who books the victory!

14:45 Vittozzi entered the high gears in the second lap, there is still room for something important.

14:44 Helvira Oeberg is doing something absurd, the Swede has only four seconds to recover at the last intermediate!

14:43 Bescond stretched in the last lap and closed with 9.5 seconds on Hauser, the Frenchwoman has at least one foot on the podium.

14:42 Alimbekava misses the last target and throws the victory away!

14:41 A ground error for Vittozzi, who is twenty-second at 30 seconds. Chevalier is wrong in the lead, the French could win it.

14:41 Zero standing by Elvira Oeberg, pay attention to her last lap.

14:40 Vittozzi enters the first polygon with the thirteenth time.

14:40 Hanna Sola crosses the finish line in the lead with 11.1 seconds over Hermann.

14:39 Rosieland recovers what he lost on skis at the shooting range and enters fourth place. Error standing for Oeberg, who will slide in the standings.

14:38 Bescond takes everyone to school, zero even at the second polygon and 4.5 seconds ahead of Hauser.

14:37 Hauser with double zero, the Austrian tries for the podium!

14:37 At 700 meters Vittozzi has the tenth time but only 5 seconds behind Elvira Oeberg.

14:36 ​​Echoff’s defective range who misses one, but took 36 seconds to shoot, there is a lot of space today.

13:34 Chevalier flies in the lead with 4 seconds of margin after the first polygon.

14:33 Mistakes float: one for Hanna Oeberg and two for Elvira Oeberg on the ground, another for standing alone.

14:32 Hermann misses another one on his feet, a difficult match for the German.

14:31 Zero also for Bescond and Tandrevold, respectively, they are placed in third and fifth place.

14:29 Hauser takes them all in 24.6 seconds, wonderful things are being seen at the shooting range, the Austrian is second at 2 ″ 8 ′ from Eckhoff.

14:28 Tiril Eckhoff the only big one with zero, the Norwegian flies in the lead with 8.7 seconds, sumptuous polygon!

14:26 An error also for Braisaz, the transalpine leaves the first polygon with 13.7 seconds to recover on Haecki.

14:25 Braisaz enters the first polygon with a 5 second margin on the Belarusian, on the skis the French is among the top 3 of the circuit.

14:24 Error on Sola’s third target, wearing the red bib.

14:24 Hermann’s opening error, inefficient polygon with dilated times between one shot and another, uphill start for the German.

14:23 At the first intermediate there are the beauty of 8 athletes in just three seconds.

14:23 Important news: Franziska Preuss is not leaving!

14:22 Braisaz flies to the top of the 500 meters with 6 tenths of a margin on Sola.

14:21 The French audience is that of big occasions, the atmosphere is wonderful.

14:20 The French course is not particularly selective, today, more than ever, the difference could be made at the shooting range, we will hardly see an athlete with errors on the top step of the podium.

14:19 Hermann switches to the first chronometric reading in 1: 09.8.

14:17 Last year in the French resort Tiril Eckhoff was literally dominant, the condition of the Norwegian is not even remotely comparable to that of the first year, but in the last race in Hochfilzen she showed signs of recovery.

14:15 THE RACE STARTS!

14:14 With bib number 1 the first to start is Denise Hermann.

14:11 The favorites for the victory are the Oeberg sisters, Roiseland, Braisaz and Sola above all, but the athletes who can get on the podium are at least a dozen.

14:09 The choices of the blue technical staff have caused much discussion, only four blue will be present in this stage: Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Federica Sanfilippo, who returns to the World Cup and Linda Zingerle, making her debut in the maximum circuit.

14:06 The blue, after a start to the season with more shadows than lights, are hunting for the first podium, at the moment the best placement in Italy, men or women makes no difference, it is a sixth place in the Ostersund women’s relay, while as regards the individual competitions, Italy boasts a couple of seventh places.

14:03 After the two Swedish and Austrian stages, we move on to France, precisely at Annency Le Grand Bornand.

