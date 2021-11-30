Winston, the dog who grew up with cats purrs every time he is stroked

His name is Winston, and he is a dog who, having grown up with many cats, has learned to purr. Since he was adopted by Beth Clark, Winston has in fact always been surrounded by cats, because she saves and temporarily cares for the felines that need them. And that’s how Winston learned about these animals.





“He has made friends with six cats in particular and there is a beautiful bond between them,” said Beth. These cats, however, influenced Winston in an unusual way: at a certain point he began to imitate them. In fact, when the four-legged was four months, Beth noticed that if he stroked him he emitted strange sounds and purred just like cats.

“I understood in a short time that he was making these verses to express his joy – he says – and he had learned this from the felines.” Even today it continues to purr, even if in a different and particular way, because, after all, it is still a dog. “It doesn’t matter to which animal species you belong – continues the owner -, everyone has the ability to express love and affection in their own way”.

