Winter 2020 jacket, Cardi B is the model with the top fringes

By now you know, fashion 2020 (and to follow that 2021 …) screams one word: FRINGES. Have you seen them on the catwalks of the most influential Maison – Prada, Fendi, Alberta Ferretti, Etro … do I have to go on? – and on the most famous style icons – do you remember the maxi coat by Bottega Veneta that has been talked about for months and that Hailey Bieber wore to go for coffee? -, but one thing is certain and that is that the fringes have arrived * to stay *. The confirmation comes from the Instagram page of Cardi B, our favorite rapper who recently took a nice ride in a riding stable and, for the trip out of town, he pulled all his grit out of cowboy cowgirl, showing off a very trendy jacket with fringes.

Follow the 2020 fashion trend with the fringed jacket worn by Cardi B

The singer of Wap Cardi certainly isn’t shy about shyness, especially when it comes to her mega sexy curves. And so, the rapper has returned to show her sensual allure, but this time with a country touch, bringing her ghetto bootie on a ranch, where she posed for a front shot of a pony (❤️🐴) in a total brown look. The undisputed star of the outfit, the women’s jacket that the author of Money he wore. It is about a tan leather jacket, with long sleeves and decorated with a cascade of * wonderful * coordinated fringes.

Cardi paired it with brown cowboy boots, a leather hat and a pair of shorts in the same material, which uncovered her tattooed legs (how tough!) And highlighted her curvy and envied buttocks. “I ride it better”, wrote the singer in the caption to the post. Let’s assume she was talking about the horse standing behind her, although fans would seem to have gotten a different idea 🙊🙊 …

