WINTER 2021/2022 with Nina as protagonist. The Consequences on Italy could be Important »ILMETEO.it

Meteo: WINTER 2021/2022 with Nina as protagonist. The consequences on Italy could be important

WINTER 2021/2022: Nina could affect the cold seasonIt’s official, here comes Niña for next winter. Still about a month and a half to go before the start of the winter season, however, thanks to the seasonal forecasts and some atmospheric indices we can already get a general idea of ​​what awaits us next season it may be different than in recent years. The phenomenon of Niña, with also important consequences for Italy. So let’s take the point to understand what is it, so to clarify and hypothesize one general trend on precipitation and temperatures.

The latest seasonal projections of the European Center (ECMWF) tend towards an early winter marked by thermal values above the reference climatic averages of about 1 / 1.5 ° C, in particular on the Northern European sector between Scandinavia and Russia (the cradle of cold), more on average on the Mediterranean basin.

The cause of these anomalies is to be found far from the old continent and more precisely in the Pacific Ocean area. In fact, the presence of the Niña.

This particular phenomenon basically indicates a cooling down the temperature of the surface waters of the Pacific Ocean Central and Eastern Europe which frequently influences the climate of our planet, with different reflections also in Europe and Italy. As we can see in the map below, the last reading of the surface temperature of the waters of the Pacific Ocean (September 2021) indicated it is about 0.5 ° C lower than the average and in the coming months the trend should be for a further decline ( -1.2 ° C).

It is conceivable that the presence of La Niña could increase the entry of numerous disturbances in descent from the Atlantic which would not find any obstacle from a high pressure that could instead take refuge in North Africa. The first part of winter, if this were confirmed, would be rather rainy in the central-northern European sector, with effects also on northern regions of our country. On our mountains, therefore, the snow it should not be missing, to the delight of winter sports lovers.

But be careful, in case of cold air breakthroughs it is not excluded that the snow can reach the plains of the North, as already happened in the last winter season in the first weeks of December.

