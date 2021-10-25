Winter 2021 blonde hair color trends, Nicole Kidman’s vanilla blonde and auburn blonde

This winter 2021 you can choose many new hue trendy. There hue blonde is the great protagonist of the season and can be chosen in many shades. Some blondes are classics and others are novelties, however in both cases they always give a very glamorous look.

Winter 2021 hair color trends

Lately Billie Eilish has been opting for a blond vanilla. For those unfamiliar with it, it is a yellowish blonde and therefore turns out to be much warmer. This nuance can be combined with medium or long cuts. For the winter season it is also perfect l'icy blonde worn by the model Vittoria Ceretti and the actress Ania Taylor Joy.

New shades for winter 2021

In the coming months, not even the blond coppery: in this case it is a warm blonde that tends much more to red. The shade in question is perfect on smooth or wavy hair and is worn very casually by Nicole Kidman.

This kind of blond is in trend at any time of the year. The blond grain it is ideal for illuminating the face and hair in the best possible way. The shades present in wheat blond are multi-tone and are made using the French balayage technique: the latter perfectly balances the nuance between the tips and the roots of the hair.

Winter 2021 shades and tips: the champagne blonde

This winter 2021 is also trendy strawberry blonde or known as blonde rose. It is a much more sparkling nuance, ideal for the cold season. The strawberry blonde is also sported by Miriam Leone and Kristen Stewart. Instead Chiara Ferragni for her long hair chose the blond Champagne: the latter is composed of pale shades.

The champagne blonde it can be combined with light complexions and is perfect for illuminating the face. This shade can be sported for the Christmas holidays or even on New Year’s Eve, to welcome the new year. To always have a brilliant color as just done, it is always better to regularly use an anti-yellow shampoo and a delicate conditioner. In addition, a nourishing mask can be applied to the hair once a week.