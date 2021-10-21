Winter 2022 fragrances: the new Dior, YSL and Lancôme

After the summer, made of fresh perfumes and citrus fragrances, it is time to leave room for more enveloping and deep notes for the approaching winter. The brands, as usual, are ready for theirs winter proposals and of course for the gift ideas which will result in purchases in view of the Christmas.

THE perfumes for thewinter 2022 they are warm, based on woods, jasmine and vanilla. Among the most popular flowers this year there are also the rose and the Iris. Some perfumes celebrate great classics, others are real sensory journeys. Let’s see together the most interesting fragrances to face the winter with determination and sensuality.

Guerlain celebrates the rose but not only

Guerlain arrives with his Rose Chérie and pays homage to the most loved flower ever. To enrich the scent of rose there are almond, raspberry and violet but it does not stop there: the new collection is composed of seventeen eau de parfum and is called L’Art & La Matière: for the winter there is plenty of choice. The bottles are also customizable and refillable.

The classic revisited J’adore Dior

Among the winter proposals, Dior certainly could not miss with the relaunch of one of its most iconic fragrances ever: J’adore Dior, which remains one of the most loved feminine perfumes by women all over the world. In the new interpretation, it turns out even more delicate on the skin without neglecting the mythical composition of flowers that has always distinguished it.

Vanilla Diorama from La Collection Privée Christian Dior

But the novelty of the maison for the winter is Vanilla Diorama, a clear tribute to vanilla: what better season to celebrate it than the winter one? For this blend the vanilla chosen is Bourbon from Madagascar, a very particular variety.

Lancôme and the new La Vie Est Belle

With the new La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum Blanche (and with a timeless beauty like that of Julia Roberts), the brand reminds us of the magic of enveloping winter and the beauty of life itself: to do this it uses pale Iris, Sambac Jasmine, orange blossom and essence of Patchouli. Irresistible. The brand new version is enriched with an overdose of musk that creates an enveloping and creamy atmosphere.

Narciso Rodriguez relies on musk

With For Her Mini Duo, the brand celebrates musk and its iconic fragrance, enriching it for the winter with jasmine and orange blossom.

Trussardi celebrates women and Italy

The new Trussardi perfume was created by Julie Massé and Violaine Collas, to enclose in a bottle that expresses all the elegance and quality of the beautiful country, dedicated to women.

The most enveloping winter is that of Serge Lutens

The winter spirit is all contained in the Serge Lutens bottle, which with his own The proie while the shadows, proposes licorice, leather and vanilla.

Costume National, in the forest with Secret Woods

In winter, nature becomes silent, it prepares for rest: Costume National evokes the silence of the winter forests with its own Secret Woods, based on citrus fruits, juniper, patchouli and saffron.

YSL Black Opium Extreme, winter smells like coffee

Black Opium Extreme it is rich in black coffee, patchouli and white flowers, the result is a feminine and sensual fragrance that leaves its mark.