Winter 2022: when the TV programs start
The Epiphany takes away all the feasts, but not only; on TV marks a watershed between the first and second part of the season. THE winter schedules are defined and DavideMaggio.it has drawn up the calendar of new departures expected in these first months of 2022 (January / March period). Here you are evening by evening – subject to changes which we will keep you updated – the dates of all debuts.
Winter 2022, early evening departure calendar
The calendar of new departures in prime time:
Friday 7 January
The Good Doctor 5 – Rai 2
Bake Off, Sweets under a Roof – Real Time
A Discovery of Witches 3 – Sky Series
Saturday 8 January
Tali and Quali – Rai 1
There is Mail for You – Channel 5
FBI International – Rai 2
The Factory of the World – Rai 3
Eden, A Planet to Save – La7
Sunday 9th January
The Rookie 4 + CSI Vegas – Rai 2
Drag Race Italy – Real Time
Monday 10th January
Don’t Leave Me – Rai 1
Euphoria 2 – Sky Atlantic
Thursday 13th January
Doc, In your Hands 2 – Rai 1
Young Rock – Sky Series
Friday January 14th
The conspiracy against America – Rai 3
Landscapers, An Almost Perfect Crime – Sky Atlantic
Saturday 15th January
FBI – Rai 2
Sunday January 16th
The Bride – Rai 1
Forward Another! Pure di Sera – Channel 5
Private Eyes 5 – Sky Investigation
Monday 17th January
The Crimes of BarLume 9 – Sky Cinema
Wednesday 19th January
All Rise 2 – Top Crime
Italia’s Got Talent – Sky Uno
Thursday 20 January
Mr. Mayor – Sky Series
Friday 21 January
The Resident 4 – Rai 2
Monday 24th January
Fantasy Island – Sky Series
Tuesday 25th January
Carter 2 – Sky Series
Friday January 28th
Christian – Sky Atlantic
Tuesday 1st February
72nd Sanremo Festival – Rai 1
Sunday 6th February
Lea, A new day – Rai 1
Monday 7 February
Màkari 2 – Rai 1
Presadiretta – Rai 3
Tuesday 8th February
The Brilliant Friend, Story of those who flee and those who remain – Rai 1
Friday 11 February
The Masked Singer – Rai 1
Saturday 12 February
Business Your Family Format – Rai 1
Insider – Rai 3
Tuesday 22nd February
Tonight Everything is Possible – Rai 2
Thursday 3rd March
Law & Order Organized Crime – Top Crime
Friday 4th March
Lucio Dalla – Rai 1 event evening (one evening)
Sunday 6 March
Vincenzo Malinconico Lawyer – Rai 1
The Record Show – Channel 5
Tuesday 8 March
Hard-nosed – Rai 1 (tv movie)
Wednesday 9 March
Stronger than Destiny – Channel 5
Thursday 10 march
Don Matteo 13 – Rai 1
Saturday 12 March
Fifth Dimension – Rai 3
Tuesday 15 March
Studio Battaglia – Rai 1
Wednesday 23 March
I wanted to be Rockstar 2 – Rai 2
Also coming …
Show with Il Volo – Rai 1 (in March)
Friends, the Evening – Canale 5 (in March)
The Pupa and the Nerdy and Vice Versa – Italy 1 (in March)
Nightmare kitchens – Sky Uno
Beijing Express – Sky Uno
The King – Sky
Departures in daytime and late evening
Avanti un Altro – Canale 5 (early evening, from 9 January)
PrimaFestival – Rai 1 (access, from 29 January)
Ciao Maschio – Rai 1 (second evening, from 12 February)
