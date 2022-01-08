Winter 2022: when the TV programs start

The Epiphany takes away all the feasts, but not only; on TV marks a watershed between the first and second part of the season. THE winter schedules are defined and DavideMaggio.it has drawn up the calendar of new departures expected in these first months of 2022 (January / March period). Here you are evening by evening – subject to changes which we will keep you updated – the dates of all debuts.

Winter 2022, early evening departure calendar

The calendar of new departures in prime time:

Friday 7 January

The Good Doctor 5 – Rai 2

Bake Off, Sweets under a Roof – Real Time

A Discovery of Witches 3 – Sky Series

Saturday 8 January

Tali and Quali – Rai 1

There is Mail for You – Channel 5

FBI International – Rai 2

The Factory of the World – Rai 3

Eden, A Planet to Save – La7

Sunday 9th January

The Rookie 4 + CSI Vegas – Rai 2

Drag Race Italy – Real Time

Monday 10th January

Don’t Leave Me – Rai 1

Euphoria 2 – Sky Atlantic

Thursday 13th January

Doc, In your Hands 2 – Rai 1

Young Rock – Sky Series

Friday January 14th

The conspiracy against America – Rai 3

Landscapers, An Almost Perfect Crime – Sky Atlantic

Saturday 15th January

FBI – Rai 2

Sunday January 16th

The Bride – Rai 1

Forward Another! Pure di Sera – Channel 5

Private Eyes 5 – Sky Investigation

Monday 17th January

The Crimes of BarLume 9 – Sky Cinema

Wednesday 19th January

All Rise 2 – Top Crime

Italia’s Got Talent – Sky Uno

Thursday 20 January

Mr. Mayor – Sky Series

Friday 21 January

The Resident 4 – Rai 2

Monday 24th January

Fantasy Island – Sky Series

Tuesday 25th January

Carter 2 – Sky Series

Friday January 28th

Christian – Sky Atlantic

Tuesday 1st February

72nd Sanremo Festival – Rai 1

Sunday 6th February

Lea, A new day – Rai 1

Monday 7 February

Màkari 2 – Rai 1

Presadiretta – Rai 3

Tuesday 8th February

The Brilliant Friend, Story of those who flee and those who remain – Rai 1

Friday 11 February

The Masked Singer – Rai 1

Saturday 12 February

Business Your Family Format – Rai 1

Insider – Rai 3

Tuesday 22nd February

Tonight Everything is Possible – Rai 2

Thursday 3rd March

Law & Order Organized Crime – Top Crime

Friday 4th March

Lucio Dalla – Rai 1 event evening (one evening)

Sunday 6 March

Vincenzo Malinconico Lawyer – Rai 1

The Record Show – Channel 5

Tuesday 8 March

Hard-nosed – Rai 1 (tv movie)

Wednesday 9 March

Stronger than Destiny – Channel 5

Thursday 10 march

Don Matteo 13 – Rai 1

Saturday 12 March

Fifth Dimension – Rai 3

Tuesday 15 March

Studio Battaglia – Rai 1

Wednesday 23 March

I wanted to be Rockstar 2 – Rai 2

Also coming …

Show with Il Volo – Rai 1 (in March)

Friends, the Evening – Canale 5 (in March)

The Pupa and the Nerdy and Vice Versa – Italy 1 (in March)

Nightmare kitchens – Sky Uno

Beijing Express – Sky Uno

The King – Sky

Departures in daytime and late evening

Avanti un Altro – Canale 5 (early evening, from 9 January)

PrimaFestival – Rai 1 (access, from 29 January)

Ciao Maschio – Rai 1 (second evening, from 12 February)

Articles that may interest you