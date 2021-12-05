Winter autonomy 2 / Sandro is in Norway and has the Tesla …

Autonomy in winter 2 / Sandro, a Sardinian reader, has been living in Norway for some time. He drives a Tesla Model 3 and can speak with knowledge on the subject. We have already published two articles on the subject, as well as a specific study on the impact of low temperatures on plug-in hybrid cars.

from Sandro Gannau

“Viste the controversies that regularly flare up in this period on the effect of low temperatures on the autonomy of electric cars, I try to bear my testimony. Dwelling in Norway, I believe I have some experience in this regard. I state that my movements in this period mainly concern the commute from home to work, so I have no data available on long distances.“.

Winter autonomy 2 / Heating batteries and passenger compartment …

“ Shifts of this type are not ideal for EVs, because most of the “extra” consumption is dedicated to heating the battery and the passenger compartment. And a longer journey would better “cushion” the energy consumed for this purpose. To make matters worse is the fact that, living in the hills, I leave in the morning with a cold battery and energy recovery in descent it is quite small. Compensating the climb to return in a very small part. This means that there is a marked difference in consumption between the round trip. I provide you the data (table above) of two typical days, downloaded from TezLab (the application which downloads data from the car in real time via i Tesla server). One is from the end of June and the other from a few days ago where the route and average speeds are more or less stackable. To simplify, the round-trip data will be accompanied by the daily average “.

Winter autonomy 2 / My route: 30% urban, 70% state with a limit of 80

“I am also attaching the screenshots of the app relating to the same routes. The car is one Tesla Model 3 LR Dual Motor registered in March 2021 (therefore equipped with PdC for air conditioning of the passenger compartment and battery). It has a battery Panasonic from 79 kWh (75 net) and traveled about 17,000 km. In the summer he mounted rims 19 “ with Hankook summer tires, while it now features 18 ″ wheels with Nokian snow tires. During the paths of December 1 it was snowing, so I drove with several cm of snow on the asphalt. Average speeds are certainly not motorways, given that it is a 30% urban route and 70% on a fast-flowing state road (so to speak: the limit is 80 Kmh). With this I absolutely do not want to question the data provided by other readers, especially those on PHEVs with levels of efficiency very different from pure electric. Especially compared to a Tesla“.

More reliable data than on the on-board guesser

B.It is mainly necessary to consider that to use a battery from 10 kWh to heat the passenger compartment in low temperatures is not the same as with batteries that are 5 times larger. Or beyond 7 times, in my case. It should also be noted that these consumptions are not comparable with other situations (especially for those traveling on the motorway) where the averages could be absolutely different. And I don’t claim to be a generalizable case. This is raw data that I hope will shed some light on the subject. Rather than just data detected by the SoC (State of Charge) displayed on the car instrumentation. Or worse, from the fortune teller without taking into account any preheating, video surveillance systems (Sentry on Tesla), etc.

– Watch the video: the real winter consumption of the small VW e-Up