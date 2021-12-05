Winter autonomy 3 / Confrontation over how much you really lose

Autonomy in winter 3 – The article in which we talked about the readers’ disappointment for driving cars in the cold, opened a heated discussion. Other friends here explain what happens to their car, but there are also those who, like Marco, have a different point of view. From here we start, with our answer. The bottom line remains that those who buy an EV should be informed about these issues.

Autonomy in winter 3 “What exaggerations about the decline in the cold …”

Here is the analysis of Marco Scozzafava: “After the hypercritical article with winter autonomies practically halved (otherwise impossible in Norway all on foot !!) the critics of the electric are unleashed. They waited no more to decree that electric cars halve the mileage and the efficiency would go down from 90 hypothetical to a modest 45%. So in line with combustion engines. A total madness. At this point you had better take the field yourself with testimonials or even better your own tests. Let them show how the loss of autonomy, certainly physiological, is much more content in reality. And moreover, it is always necessary to distinguish between foreseen virtual autonomy when starting the car, compared to the real autonomy then on balance !! There is a risk of passing on a wrong idea, as if the spread of electric mobility did not already have enough obstacles! Thank you for your informative work, which is far too “democratic” and truly at the service of the user“.

Autonomy in winter 3 / 20 EV in the Norwegian frost

Reply. P.for us there is no “too democratic“. We give space to everyone, including critics of the electric (even if there is a little too much aggression around…). And we don’t hide anything. As for the tests on autonomy in the cold, we have made several articles, signed by Paolo Mariano. But the most complete winter test, a reference for everyone in the sector, did it the Norwegian Automobile Club with 20 models among the best sellers. All driven in the freezing cold between city, state and highway at speeds included between 60 and 110 km / h. On average there was a decrease in the range of 18.5% compared to the WLTP homologation data. The best was the Hyundai Kona, with a loss only 9%, the worst the Ampera-e with the 30%. It must be said that some models, given the climate, in Norway are sold with a heat pump and battery insulation. The result, however, as can be seen from the graphs, certainly does not speak of a halving of autonomy.

Winter autonomy 3 / Other notices: the Renault Twingo

“I also point out my case, I own one Renault Twingo electric. This summer the autonomy indicated was 200-210km, now with temperatures between 10 and 5 degrees has passed to an autonomy of 140 km. No more electric cars “. Sergio Ligi.

Sonia and the Mini Countryman plug-in: “Too little electric, in winter 21-22”

This is the testimony of Sonia, reader from Mantua, who owns a Mini Countryman All4 SE plug-in from July 2018. “The dealer when he sold it to me clearly told me that the range was declared for 42 km, but based on their actual experience it was sui 35 km. Home-work I have 5 km of distance (for 4 daily cycles), then 20 km in all Initially the battery gave me 37 km autonomy, but it only lasted a couple of months (the time to adjust to my driving habits). I immediately switched to 35km, which in the first winter dropped to about 30 km. The best time to charge is spring and autumn, around 20/25 degrees. So not only the cold affects, but also the heat. From the second year the autonomy has begun to decline and a lot, so much so that now after 3 years it charges me 29 km in optimal weather conditions e 21/22 km with an average temperature of 6 degrees. I don’t tell you attacking the heating… .. drops to 17 km. I am quite disappointed, were it not for the satisfying and very pleasant electric driving, but this certainly does not pay off the initial cost of the car (base at 40,000). Reluctantly I think that for a few more years, despite the incentives, it is convenient and with less headaches and anger, to buy a thermal“.

“Dissatisfied with the Skoda Enyaq”

Roberto Tagliabueinstead, he owns one Skoda Enyaq IV 80 for over six months: “Not only do I confirm what is reported in the article regarding consumption. I would add that my car was equipped from the very beginning of heat pump, thus believing to increase autonomy. Now with the temperatures and winter tires I can go to the maximum 350/360 km with 100% battery e less than 300 km with battery charged to 80%. P.ur by placing the heater at 18 ° and traveling to no more than 110/120 km / h on the motorway and using the paddles for energy recovery in the best possible way. And also limiting the use of additional services (flying heating, radio, etc.). Frankly, while complaining about the considerable inconvenience of the seats,I feel that overall the Enyaq is a good car. However, I can only be extremely dissatisfied with the autonomy, even considering that non-domestic charging is not as simple as it seems. Often and willingly the columns do not work (even if they are indicated as active) and often the suppliers’ apps cannot be used online “.

How much does the DS7 plug-in hybrid do in electric This is instead the account of Matteo Laurita Longo, who owns a DS7 Crossback e-Tense plug-in hybrid: “I live in Genoa and work in Milan. I have to thank you because I was stopped by the disappointment of having taken a car from 54 km with a charge and found myself traveling between 28 and 38 already a month later. And for a whole year to date. Driven by your article on Peugeot autonomy, I tried starting from the Milan tollbooth at 80 per hour, only electric. I found that its 50 km if you can do it again, in spite of the fortune teller who gave me an autonomy not commensurate with driving. Tip for DS: it would not be better if the sw updated the autonomy on the current guide, perhaps by making a recalculation on consumption every 5-10 minutes? Instead of trying to guess the driving style on the latest reloads (I get the impression that’s what it does)? It would be more useful and the cars would look better. Ah, onboard stats: 5.8 km / kW in the indicated section. With 13 kWh of battery, i 28 of autonomy indicated by the fortune-teller do not return.Last note, two months after delivery I had the battery checked in DS: perfect battery, but autonomy indicated 38 km“.

Bitter winter also for the electric Opel Zafira

This is what Potito Santoro wrote to us: “I bought this van Opel Zafira Life 50 kW, 8 seats, on 9 July 2021 with an autonomy of 220 km. With 100% full in the period of July August September October 2021, with the heating and air conditioning off, I have never managed to do 220 km. To the utmost 180 km with the recovery of braking and also recovery of the engine brake. In November the temperatures dropped and with a 100% full charge I can’t reach 120 km. If I then turn on the heating, I will goes down to 100 km, practically less than half of what the manufacturer says“.

3 / E winter autonomy to finish a Peugeot 208

Finally, a reader from Caserta, owner of one e-208 rented at the beginning of 2021. “I state that I have to congratulate Peugeot because I have a fantastic car, excellent recovery, beautiful interior… .But now we come to the painful points. Last week my city was hit by a severe cold. From evening to morning I found that the autonomy of my car was passing from the usual 332 km to 296 km of autonomy…. Let’s talk about over 10% less which makes my days a little more complicated, I am forced to change plans, to change itineraries. And, since my territory unfortunately offers a poor infrastructure for recharging, I am forced to change cars for slightly longer journeys … 100 km per day, but between heating, motorway and cold I realize that a full recharge may not be enough for my normal journeys. When I signed the rental agreement no one warned me that in winter you had lost about 15% of autonomy “.