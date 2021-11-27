Winter color blindness: characteristics and subgroups

Understanding the winter color scheme by analyzing the skin tone, the color palette and identifying the subgroups of the season.

If your undertone is cool, the contrast high, as well as your color intensity, you probably belong to this season of color harmony.

Winter color blindness

Who is winter in armocromia? The identikit provides skin with a cold undertone, with a dark and low value (i.e. the overall rendering of the lighter and darker tones together), with a high contrast and equally high intensity.

What are the colors of Armocromia winter? Those that recall, in fact, the coldest season, therefore the glacial white, the black, the intense gray, the pine green, the cold red: they can be applied both to clothing, and declinable for the make-up armocromia winter. Jewels and jewels for those who are winter illuminate the face if in silver, or in any case in non-gilded metal.

Small curiosity: in armocromia the test speak clearly, who is winter represents the only type of person able to handle black well. This is to disprove those who say it is the passe-partout tone, which is good for anyone.

The peculiarity of the season lies in thearmocromia winter hair: most of the subgroups should be bound to cool brown, dark brown and bordering on raven. The lightening, unfortunately, eliminates one of the main characteristics of winter color harmonics, that is, the contrast. They also tend to oxidize, turning towards a warm red, which is just not suitable for winter. Except for the winter bright subgroup: in fact, thecold winter color blindness it can withstand extreme, cold and platinum lightening, while keeping the root dark. In all cases of hair coloring and bleaching, however, it will be necessary to keep the red dominant at bay, always lurking.

Armocromia winter subgroups

How many types of winter in armocromia? As also happens for the other seasons, in thewinter color blindness the subgroups there are four main ones. They differ mainly in the qualities of depth of tones, coldness or brilliance.

How to understand the winter subgroup? If you really have the feeling of being winter, continue reading the characteristics of the different sub-categories, in the following list, or submit to the winter armocromia test with a professional image consultant, who will certainly be able to clarify all your doubts.

Absolute winter color scheme

The first subgroup to consider is that ofabsolute winter color blindness. As happens with the absolute categories of all seasons, also in this case you can deduce that you belong to this group when you do not observe cold or deep dominant details at the level of the complexion.

Absolute winter color harmony for clothing: dresses in dark, very intense and cold colors, such as the great classic black, pine green, dark blue, purple, plum, ruby ​​red and sharp contrasts such as white and black. For eye make-up, the colors of pencils and eye shadows can range from black to lead gray, from taupe to strictly cold brown, to purple and blue, always of great effect. As for the lips, you are spoiled for choice: come on lipsticks pink nude, mauve, up to the classic cold red and burgundy, all will make a great impression with the complexion and the contrasts of the face.

L’absolute winter color blindness for the hair it would impose not to excessively lower the contrast given by a dark hair: therefore yes to the cold brown and, in some cases, also to the raven and even to the violet reflections. If you are absolute winter and you think you want to lighten the lengths, know that you should never overdo it and always focus on cold tones, never on hazelnut. Try the so-called mushroom brown.

Some examples of famous people who belong to absolute winter are: Amal Clooney, Csaba della Zorza, Dua Lipa and Luisa Ranieri.

Deep winter color blindness

As for thedeep winter color blindness, this is characterized by its particular predominance of incisive tones: the skin, for example, can almost blend in with that of the autumn season. It will be noticed, however, that the deep winter is enhanced with black, while if it were an autumn, the opposite effect would be obtained, due to the infamous warm undertone.

The deep winter and its color scheme, relating to clothing in the most enhancing colors, includes a palette of cold and deep colors, such as purple, bottle green, optical white, black, fuchsia, as long as the tone is not too much ringing, and blue. Impactful eye makeup, with blue, purple, dark gray eyeliner, as an alternative to always-in-palette black, guide color whose is winter. Perfect lipsticks in the deepest shades of burgundy, cherry, raspberry and pink nude, not too soft.

The hair of a deep winter is brown and cold, at the limit you can get to the cold dark brown, but it is always better not to go towards the jet black, so also avoid any lightening.

If you recognize yourself in Victoria Beckham, Monica Bellucci, Penelope Cruz, Giulia De Lellis, Sabrina Ferilli, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Lupita Nyong’o, Levante, George Clooney, Johnny Deep and Luca Argentero you should be a deep winter.

