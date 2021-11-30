Winter has arrived? Go out and train: here are the proposals

If in the cold months the desire to shut up at home prevails, well don’t do it. Dress well, put on your sneakers and go out: outdoor sports await you

Cold, rain, fog, but also many sunny days that help body and mind to overcome the period, reduce depression, run the metabolism, raise the immune system. Yes, why outdoor sport in every season is more and more trendy. And many realities have equipped themselves to offer proposals in the open air and to try something new. Let’s see some of them together.

At the park, remise en forme is with a smile. Mothers in the Covid era: what an experience! Those who gave birth in this period of pandemic, in addition to the normal routine, found themselves having to give up many things. Now slowly we try to get back to normal, even in training. “From September 2021courses have resumed in the parks of the main Italian cities – explains Monica Taranto,fitness and yoga instructor, founder of training programs MammaFit, the association (ASD) that organizes sports activities for mothers with babies aged between six weeks and three years -. Getting back in shape soon after pregnancy is a common desire: mom-child fitness it’s a great opportunity. Lots of fun ideas to burn calories and not alone. The originality lies precisely in being able to train together with a person who is not enrolled in the course but equally participates: the baby. They do not need grandmothers or babysitters: the baby, in the stroller, follows the mother in training in which original programs studied ad hoc are faced. It is a gymnastics based on stretching exercises, toning, cardio, i “Mom’s muscles” i.e. pelvic floor, abdominal muscles, back, strained by pregnancy. With a particular eye also to psychophysical well-being.

After the physiological rest period of five weeks, sports can be resumed. The body has undergone changes, often difficult to accept: the belly is still a little noticeable, heavy legs and maybe with water retention problems, you can see pads on the hips and buttocks. With specific movements and a good diet, you get back in shape with a smile. And the mood thanks. One last recommendation concerns clothing of mother and child: that of the first, must be onion, designed for outdoor activities. The baby in the stroller does not move, you have to keep it warm and encourage the nap that is sure to be done “.

We run, but not in a “classic” way – The novelty is called Virgin Active Running Experience and it looks great already in 10 Italian cities: Milan, Turin, Genoa, Bologna, Rome, Florence, Venice, Naples, Palermo, Catania: we meet at the Club, then we leave for a unique experience. “A unique training program – he explains Ilario Volpe Virgin Active Training Experience Director, the creator – born from the great demand for a return to running developed during the lockdown, three-dimensional, to be experienced in different ways, aligned on all Virgin Active channels: outdoor and with the revolution-fitness digital experience, through the new formats, series and podcasts. The unique outdoor training in Italy with this structure takes place in groups of maximum 20 participants, and foresees four training programs:walking, a preparatory class for running for those who want to walk, but do it well with an expert who guides and orients; tecnique with a complete 360 ​​° workout, training not only preparatory, but also aimed at skills and motor skills: performance, speed run, long run for those who already run, but want to improve performance, work on repeated preparation for marathons, the trail, find fun and well-being in running. The last is the high level, reserved for those who are already very familiar with running, but are looking for perfection. There is also the program Burn, fat burner, digital only, reserved for interval training.

Each group trains under the guidance of a coach and a pacer which acts as a treadmill in the race: two figures representing a new sports model, able not only to guide the performance of the participants, but also to motivate them to achieve mental as well as physical well-being. And the experience does not end outdoors, it continues indoors if you want, in clubs: just step on the mat and start the podcast experience, a new way of training relying solely on listening to the voice of the individual trainer. In Milan, for those who want to practice indoor running, with the modalities of the program there is the 160 m indoor running track made in partnership with adidas, in the new club of Milan Bocconi, the only company in Italy with a running track inside. Many benefits: running is a complete activity that does not cause you to lose muscle: associated with other activities, a adequate power supplyand gives great satisfaction to body and mind “.

It is the proposal of Ego Wellness Resort historic club that has created in the magic of the Tuscan countryside a large open-air gym of 14,000 square meters, scheduled outdoor activities in a magnificent dedicated area, in addition to the many done in the indoor gym, in total safety, in total compliance with the rules. Creating an external alternative it does not replace the sport done in the indoor gym, nor is it an area reserved for those who still do not trust indoor sports, safe and guaranteed: it was a dream in the drawer of Renato Malfatti, founder and CEO, for 39 years, of Ego Wellness Resort. Covid has only accelerated the implementation. There are many activities in this open-air gym, but we focus on that body-mind par excellence: in “The Wellness Temple”, an enchanted area of ​​over 700 square meters inside a small forest of very tall lime trees, a sort of natural temple in which to carry out all kinds of activities immersed in a magical atmosphere. The lessons of yoga And pilates: total well-being, inner rediscovery in the midst of greenery, lulled by the sounds of nature. And the cold will certainly not feel.

