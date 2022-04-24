Winter not only congests the streets, heavy rains cause flight delays at El Dorado airport in Bogotá

Passengers wearing masks line up to check-in at El Dorado airport, after the Colombian government authorized the reactivation of international flights, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Bogotá. September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

The rains have not stopped in much of the country for a few weeks with greater intensity in some areas of the territory than others. This Wednesday the Civil Aeronautics sent a statement in which it reports what is happening at the El Dorado Airport in Bogotá, as it has been affected in the last few hours on its flights due to the climatic complications that have been occurring due to the constant rain that fall these days.

Several travelers have had to see how their flights are drawn, so the entity recommends users to have constant communication with their corresponding airlines and thus identify the path to follow in case the delay lasts for a long time.

Until now, the Aerocivil announced in a recent statement that the delay is 90 minutes due to the weather in the surroundings of the capital and apparently due to a high flow of passengers.

“Due to the high demand and the adverse weather conditions related to electrical storms in the surroundings of the approach area of ​​the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, air operations present significant delays, greater than 90 minutes”suggested the entity in social networks Aeronautics since Tuesday, April 19.

Although the recommendation was made on Tuesday, it is expected that the situation could continue at different times as long as the rains persist in the country.

The airlines have kept in constant communication about the conditions in which the flights are taking place inside and outside the country.

According to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, Ideam, the first part of the year’s rains that began in March will last until the end of May, especially with greater force in some departments.

It also calls on the risk departments and the citizens who live near the rivers and streams to monitor their behavior and alert the authorities to an emergency if necessary.

For these seasons, it is expected that there will be more electrical activity, hailstorms, etc., so the operation of transport, including land, will be affected, as usually happens.

In social networks, the Aeronautics also shares a link in its publications so that those who have scheduled flights can check the weather news of each of the country’s airports as it did this Wednesday:

In this way, the communication and the decisions that should be made regarding taking the flights will be made more effective.

The rains have been wreaking havoc in different parts of the country where there are already some landslides, landslides and floods such as the one that occurred a few hours ago in the municipality of Seville, Valle del Cauca, where emergency authorities have had to arrive and humanitarian aid arrives to assist the victims of the region.

While in other parts, such as some towns in Sucre, they suffer the loss of up to 20,000 cattle due to the floods without being able to do anything to save them.

