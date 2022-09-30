Winter of ruin: inflation will reach 15% in the last months of 2022, according to JP Morgan

American investment bank JP Morgan launches the warning voice. Although the inflationary crisis has already accumulated more than a year of incidence and price increases have been around 10% since spring, the worst is yet to come. In fact, although the Eurozone said goodbye to the month of July with the CPI at 8.9%, a rebound of 15% is anticipated for the end of 2022.

The warnings from the entity’s studies service are especially relevant because they anticipate a divergent evolution on both sides of the Atlantic. Thus, in the case of the United States, it is expected that the increase in prices will stop its upward trend and begin to draw a certain path of normalization throughout the second half of the year.

The following graph presents the different estimates by JP Morgan, which also include in a green line the projections applicable to the majority of emerging economies, excluding China and Turkey:

It is important to bear in mind that the Federal Reserve has been committed to tightening monetary policy somewhat more firmly than the European Central Bank. The FED is expected to bring interest rates to 4% in 2023, while the ECB will only reach 2% during the next financial year. This divergence would directly influence the evolution of prices, according to the entity’s report.

The fiction of the government falls

From the Ministry of Economic Affairs headed by Nadia Calviño, the problem of inflation has gone from being ignored for months to being treated later as a transitory problem and, finally, becoming a serious issue that can no longer be avoided. Calviño herself has admitted that inflation for 2022 as a whole will be 8%, while her forecasts for 2023 are not very encouraging either.

Along the same lines, the estimates of the main analysis houses that Funcas has compiled point out that the IPC is not only not going to relax in the coming months, but that it is going to remain at historically high rates, with the end of the summer and the early fall at 10% and the winter months at 8%.

Now, the JP Morgan forecast adds even more pessimistic considerations and points out that inflation in the Eurozone could reach 15% throughout the last quarter of 2022. It should not be forgotten that Spain closed the month of July with the CPI at 10.8%, compared to 8.9% for the Eurozone, so that our year-end data could be even worse than the 15% forecast by JP Morgan for the single currency as a whole, since prices are rising in Spain 21% higher than in the rest of the monetary area.