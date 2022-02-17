Winter Olympics 2022: Trusova explodes: “I hate this sport, everyone has a gold, but not me”

ANDl figure skating women’s free program will not only be remembered by the tears of Kamila Valieva, who finished fourth after being first in the short program. The Russian skater, who lost her balance at various times during her exercise, was affected by everything surrounding the positive for doping. The frustration too seized his compatriot, Alexandra Trusova, 17 years oldwho saw how it was silver and could not reach gold in the hands of the also Russian Anna Shcherbakova.

Trusova, finished her exercise and seeing the score, began to cry and yell at her coach. “Never step on the ice again in my life! I hate this sport, I hate it! You can’t do it this way! You can’t do it this way! Everyone has a gold medal, but I don’t,” she was heard on the television broadcast.

Two times junior world champion, Trusova obtained the best mark in the free program with 177.13, which was insufficient for her since she stayed in the total of 251.73, for Shcherbakova’s 255.95 global points (80.20, in the short; 175.75, in the free).

“Alexandra has an unbalanced exercise. The stratospheric jumps don’t leave room for everything she could show. Lots of quads, but also abuse of crossovers and more basic acting and choreography. His medal came for the technical points in jumps,” analyzed Pedro Lamelas, director of Hielo Espaol, on his Twitter account.

“Anna Shcherbakova was the one who best balanced maximum difficulty and presentation. There was room for everything: big jumps but without abuse, pirouettes, steps, musicality and interpretive nuances. The only thing that doesn’t convince me is their crosses. In addition started with a short program lead of 5.6 points over Alexandra Trusova, who in this exercise fell on the triple axel. Shcherbakova was the only favorite who didn’t miss a jump in the whole competition and therefore she is the fair Olympic champion”, explains Lamelas.