Winter Olympics A screaming bronze in the photo finish for the men’s 5000m relay

A screaming bronze medal for the boys of the 5000 meter short track relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti and Pietro Sighel (in addition to the Luca Spechenhauserper reserve) in fact had the better of the Russian team with a dramatic arrival decided at the photo finish for only 9 thousandths. Gold medal for Canada that precedes the favorites of South Korea, fourth place for Russia, out of China.

Fourteenth medal for Italy which equals the Albertville record of 1992 (where, however, the Golds were 4), second best result ever for number of medals. After 20 years, therefore, silver in Salt Lake City, the men’s relay returns to win an Olympic medal.

Fontana: “I’m sorry, I thought I had the medal: but it’s not over …”

The race

Super tactical race that lights up in the final, with our Azzurri always at the bottom to control the situation. Canada and South Korea suddenly accelerate, China tries to stay in the wake but in a change a home athlete slips to the ground completely losing contact and therefore seeing every chance of a medal vanish.

And so, while Canda and Korea are playing for the most precious metal, Italy and Russia begin to fight fiercely for the last spot on the podium. The ending is electrifying, with a thrilling ending where our Pietro Sighel wins over the Russian by only 9 thousandths with a photo finish for an unbridled celebration after the judges’ decision.

