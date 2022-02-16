Winter Olympics, Arianna Fontana as a legend: SILVER and 11th Olympic medal Beijing 2022

Difficult to find other adjectives for Arianna Fontana, legend of short track, Italian sport and winter games. At the Beijing 2022 Olympics, Arianna wins the Silver medal in the women’s 1500m behind the Korean Choi and beating the very favorite Dutch Schulting in a photo finish by only 3 thousandths. Arianna Fontana thus rises to 11 Olympic medals conquered, detaching Stefania Belmondo and thus becoming the blue with the most medals in history. Arianna is a legend.

An exciting Final A in which the blue had to rely on his experience and his class to bring home the desired result. Our standard bearer, in the back in the early stages, halfway decided to put herself in third place, closely marking the Dutch Suzanne Schulting.

A contact between the Chinese Han Yutong and Schulting started the fight and Fontana was very skilled in getting in the wake of Choi Minjeong. The Korean has kept the top thanks to a great last lap (2: 17.789), while the blue has trimmed (2: 17.862) the comeback of the aforementioned Schulting (2: 17.865) by three thousandths!

A response, therefore, earned Italy the fourth medal in the short track in this edition of the Games and the third for Fontana (mixed relay, 500 meters and 1500 meters). She is a truly “infinite” athlete from this point of view. The total number of medals won by our local expedition is equal to 15 and it is the second best ever, remembering the 20 in Lillehammer (Norway) in 1994. For the record, the fifth place in Final B by Cynthia Mascitto is worth mentioning.

