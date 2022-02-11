Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022, women’s Super G at 4: Federica Brignone’s race

The euphoria for that silver won in the giant behind the unattainable Sara Hector it can be contagious and enthralling. Federica Brignone shows up at the start of Female Super Giant of Beijing as one of the big favorites, if not the main candidate for gold. This is confirmed by the three victories obtained this season in the World Cup in this discipline and the leadership in the specialty ranking with 477 points. The blue women’s team is in fact at the Super G on the basis of six seasonal successes in the World Cup on seven appointments: three with Brignone (St. Moritz, Zauchensee and Garmisch), two with Goggia (Lake Louise and Val d’Isère) and one with Curtoni (Cortina).

There is no Goggia, but watch out for Curtoni and Bassino

As made official by the Italy team, Sofia Goggia will not be at the start, who will focus on downhill after her knee injury. At the start though Elena Curtoni, which is currently second in the Super Giant World Cup standings thanks to one victory (in Cortina) and two podiums, and Marta Bassino, who came out in the Giant and will want a revenge after the tears of anger in the first race of these Olympic Games. To replace the Goggia instead Francesca Marsagliawho at 32 plays his second Olympics.

Brignone: “Good feeling with this track”

“In January I almost always did speed, here in China I have not had the opportunity until today to put on long skis, but lap after lap it went better and better, I feel a good feeling, the grip is good, the track is homogeneous“, Brignone saidaccording to which “it will be a tough race without having had the opportunity to train over it without rehearsing, as has already happened to our male colleagues. I decided to choose a number in the middle, so I will have the opportunity to see some descents of whoever precedes me and to get an idea of ​​the tracing. The goal is to ski as I have done during the season in this specialty, where I have always enjoyed myself“.

The opponents and the bibs

Brignone will be the first Italian to go down with bib number 9. Elena Curtoni has 13, Francesca Marsaglia 18, Marta Bassino 19. And the opponents? The main “contenders” and rivals of the blues are the Austrians Tamara Tippler (bib number 5 and currently fourth in the Super G ranking) e Cornelia Huetter (number 8), the Swiss Michelle Gisin (bib number 4), Lara Gut-Behrami (bib number 7) e Corinne Suter (number 15), the French Tessa Worley (bib 6) and the usual one Mikaela Shiffrin, which will have a particular charge after leaving the scene both in the special and in the giant. Outsider, but always threatening and reigning Olympic champion of the specialty Ester Ledecka (bib number 2), who did not do very well in Super G this season, but who always manages to come up with something special in these races (he has just won a gold in snowboarding).

Beijing 2022 Brignone: “I gave my all, I expected a harder Super G” 3 HOURS AGO