Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022, women’s Super G at 4: Federica Brignone’s race

07/02/2022 at 09:20
“In January I almost always did speed, here in China I have not had the opportunity until today to put on long skis, but lap after lap it went better and better, I feel a good feeling, the grip is good, the track is homogeneous“, Brignone saidaccording to which “it will be a tough race without having had the opportunity to train over it without rehearsing, as has already happened to our male colleagues. I decided to choose a number in the middle, so I will have the opportunity to see some descents of whoever precedes me and to get an idea of the tracing. The goal is to ski as I have done during the season in this specialty, where I have always enjoyed myself“.
The opponents and the bibs
Brignone will be the first Italian to go down with bib number 9. Elena Curtoni has 13, Francesca Marsaglia 18, Marta Bassino 19. And the opponents? The main “contenders” and rivals of the blues are the Austrians Tamara Tippler (bib number 5 and currently fourth in the Super G ranking) e Cornelia Huetter (number 8), the Swiss Michelle Gisin (bib number 4), Lara Gut-Behrami (bib number 7) e Corinne Suter (number 15), the French Tessa Worley (bib 6) and the usual one Mikaela Shiffrin, which will have a particular charge after leaving the scene both in the special and in the giant. Outsider, but always threatening and reigning Olympic champion of the specialty Ester Ledecka (bib number 2), who did not do very well in Super G this season, but who always manages to come up with something special in these races (he has just won a gold in snowboarding).
