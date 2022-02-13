Winter Olympics, Biathlon Beijing 2022 – Roeiseland unplayable, gold also in the pursuit! Dorothea Wierer 6a

Simply unplayable. Just too strong. Simply Mars Roeiseland. The Norwegian from Arendal, after the sprint test and the mixed relay, also wins the pursuit – by dispersion, with a fantastic 19/20 at the shooting range – and sets a historical record. No one in the history of women’s biathlon had ever managed to win four medals in the same edition of the games. For her, so far, the bulletin board says three golds and a bronze, with the great possibility of reaching six thanks to the mass start and the women’s relay. A monster.
Behind him, for the second consecutive time, she placed herself Elvira Oeberg. The Swedish born in 1999, after a second stuttering polygon, managed to get back on track and took the silver of arrogance, as she usually does. The future of this sport, given her age, is all in her hands. Third, surprisingly, a revived Tiril Eckhoff. Despite a subdued season, the 2021 world cup winner was ready for the important appointment and took the second medal of this edition (after gold in the mixed relay). In her case, the step on skis was decisive: 2nd fastest time behind Hanna Sola.
In Italy instead, a little bitterness for Dorothea Wierer’s sixth place. Our standard bearer has melted in the last two polygons, making three mistakes that have been fatal. A big pity, especially because after the two series on the ground Dorothea was in second place and was already looking forward to the second consecutive medal.
Beijing 2022
LIVE! Women’s pursuit: Roeiseland wins gold, Wierer 6th
A DAY AGO
In the end, at the finish line, moments of great fear for Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold: the Norwegian, with the bronze around her neck, went into black crisis in the last 700 meters and finished in 14th place, risking to faint. Fortunately, after the visit with the team doctor, the conditions of the 1996 class returned to stable.
Wierer misses his feet and finishes sixth: relive his race
THE BIATHLON CALENDAR IN BEIJING
- February 5 – mixed relay REPORT
- 7 February – 15km women’s individual REPORT
- February 8 – men’s individual 20km REPORT
- 11 February – Women’s 7.5km sprint REPORT
- February 12 – men’s 10km sprint REPORT
- February 13 – 10km women’s pursuit, 12.5km men’s pursuit WOMEN REPORT
- February 15 – men’s 4×7.5km relay
- February 16 – women’s 4x6km relay
- February 18 – 15km mass start for men
- February 19 – 12.5 km mass start for women
Tandrevold in crisis! The Norwegian biathlete collapses at the finish
HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER
Sport Explainer: discovering biathlon
Beijing 2022
Wierer makes history: his fantastic bronze in 160 seconds
YESTERDAY AT 14:36
Beijing 2022
“The most important shooting range of Dorothea”, all crazy for the Wierer in comment
YESTERDAY AT 12:32