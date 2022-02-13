Winter Olympics, Biathlon Beijing 2022 – Roeiseland unplayable, gold also in the pursuit! Dorothea Wierer 6a

Simply unplayable. Just too strong. Simply Mars Roeiseland. The Norwegian from Arendal, after the sprint test and the mixed relay, also wins the pursuit – by dispersion, with a fantastic 19/20 at the shooting range – and sets a historical record. No one in the history of women’s biathlon had ever managed to win four medals in the same edition of the games. For her, so far, the bulletin board says three golds and a bronze, with the great possibility of reaching six thanks to the mass start and the women’s relay. A monster.

Behind him, for the second consecutive time, she placed herself Elvira Oeberg. The Swedish born in 1999, after a second stuttering polygon, managed to get back on track and took the silver of arrogance, as she usually does. The future of this sport, given her age, is all in her hands. Third, surprisingly, a revived Tiril Eckhoff. Despite a subdued season, the 2021 world cup winner was ready for the important appointment and took the second medal of this edition (after gold in the mixed relay). In her case, the step on skis was decisive: 2nd fastest time behind Hanna Sola.

In Italy instead, a little bitterness for Dorothea Wierer’s sixth place. Our standard bearer has melted in the last two polygons, making three mistakes that have been fatal. A big pity, especially because after the two series on the ground Dorothea was in second place and was already looking forward to the second consecutive medal.

In the end, at the finish line, moments of great fear for Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold: the Norwegian, with the bronze around her neck, went into black crisis in the last 700 meters and finished in 14th place, risking to faint. Fortunately, after the visit with the team doctor, the conditions of the 1996 class returned to stable.

THE BIATHLON CALENDAR IN BEIJING

February 5 – mixed relay REPORT

7 February – 15km women’s individual REPORT

February 8 – men’s individual 20km REPORT

11 February – Women’s 7.5km sprint REPORT

February 12 – men’s 10km sprint REPORT

February 13 – 10km women’s pursuit, 12.5km men’s pursuit WOMEN REPORT

February 15 – men’s 4×7.5km relay

February 16 – women’s 4x6km relay

February 18 – 15km mass start for men

February 19 – 12.5 km mass start for women

Tandrevold in crisis! The Norwegian biathlete collapses at the finish

