WINTER OLYMPICS Calendar Tuesday 9 February program, times, medals and Italians to follow on Discovery +

The fifth day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be staged on Wednesday 9 February. Six events will be held on Chinese snow and ice that will give away their respective five-circle titles: men’s big air for freestyle skiing, women’s slalom for alpine skiing, women’s snowboard cross, Gundersen NH / 10 km for the Nordic combined, 1500 meters for men for the short track, double sledding. Italy hopes to be the protagonist and to play for some concrete chances.

Below is the complete calendar, the detailed program, all schedules, the TV / streaming schedule for Wednesday 9 February at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. All times are Italian Italian (in China they are seven hours ahead of us).

Michela Moioli waves the tricolor: Italy parades in Beijing

MEDAL HOPES WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY

8.45 am, Snowboard: women’s cross final. One of the most anticipated competitions for Italy. The flag-bearer Michela Moioli will take to the track to try to repeat the title four years ago. The absence of the Czech Eva Samkova is heavy, the Bergamo player will have to beware in particular of the very dangerous British Charlotte Bankes and the French Chloé Trespeuch.

2.20 pm, Short track: 1500 men final. Seeing an Italian on the podium would be a colossal surprise. Pietro Sighel and Yuri Confortola will seek the enterprise of a lifetime.

2.35 pm, Toboggan: second men’s double run. Rieder-Kainzwaldner have grown a lot, but have at least four top pairs up front. The goal is the top5, but if any of the favorites make mistakes… The track is very difficult, it lends itself to burrs that can compromise a race. There is also an uphill stretch: anyone who loses speed before that point is out of the game.

PROGRAM, TIMETABLES AND ITALIAN COMPETITION WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY

02.30, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 1

02.30 am, SLEDGING: men’s single training team relay – Italy (Leon Felderer?)

03.15, ALPINE SKIING: women’s slalom first run – to be selected from Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Lara Della Mea, Sofia Goggia, Anita Gulli, Francesca Marsaglia

03.21, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 2

03.30, ALPINE SKIING: first time trial men’s alpine combined descent – to be selected from Luca De Aliprandini, Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris, Giuliano Razzoli, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer

04.00, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 1 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

04.00, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 1 – Leonardo Donaggio

04.22, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 2 – Leonardo Donaggio

04.45, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 3 – Leonardo Donaggio

04.55, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 2 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

05.30, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 1 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III

05.40, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single women – Valentina Margaglio

06.21, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 2 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III

06.45, ALPINE SKIING: women’s second slalom run – to be selected from Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Lara Della Mea, Sofia Goggia, Anita Gulli, Francesca Marsaglia

07.30, SNOWBOARD: cross women round of 16 – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08.00, NORDIC COMBINED: Gundersen individual small hill trial round jump – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

08.07, SNOWBOARD: cross women quarter-finals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08.20, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

08.28, SNOWBOARD: cross women semifinals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

08.45, SNOWBOARD: cross women small final, followed by big final – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli

09.00, NORDIC COMBINED: Gundersen individual jump competition round small trampoline – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Switzerland, Group B women

11.00, SKI JUMP: training 1 men’s large springboard – Giovanni Bresadola

12.00, NORDIC COMBINED: 10 km individual Gundersen – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

12.44, SHORT TRACK: 1000 meters women’s heats – two between Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto, Arianna Sighel, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina

13.05, CURLING: 1 round robin session men (Denmark-Canada, USA-ROC, Norway-Switzerland, China-Sweden)

13.20, SLED: first run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

13.29, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

13.45, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 3000 meters relay women – Italy (composition to be defined)

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Denmark, Group B women

14.13, SHORT TRACK: Final B 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

14.20, SHORT TRACK: Final At 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser

14.35, SLED: second run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

