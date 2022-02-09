WINTER OLYMPICS Calendar Tuesday 9 February program, times, medals and Italians to follow on Discovery +

Beijing 2022
Beijing Today: the best of Day 4
8 HOURS AGO
Below is the complete calendar, the detailed program, all schedules, the TV / streaming schedule for Wednesday 9 February at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. All times are Italian Italian (in China they are seven hours ahead of us).
Michela Moioli waves the tricolor: Italy parades in Beijing
MEDAL HOPES WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY
8.45 am, Snowboard: women’s cross final. One of the most anticipated competitions for Italy. The flag-bearer Michela Moioli will take to the track to try to repeat the title four years ago. The absence of the Czech Eva Samkova is heavy, the Bergamo player will have to beware in particular of the very dangerous British Charlotte Bankes and the French Chloé Trespeuch.
2.20 pm, Short track: 1500 men final. Seeing an Italian on the podium would be a colossal surprise. Pietro Sighel and Yuri Confortola will seek the enterprise of a lifetime.
2.35 pm, Toboggan: second men’s double run. Rieder-Kainzwaldner have grown a lot, but have at least four top pairs up front. The goal is the top5, but if any of the favorites make mistakes… The track is very difficult, it lends itself to burrs that can compromise a race. There is also an uphill stretch: anyone who loses speed before that point is out of the game.
PROGRAM, TIMETABLES AND ITALIAN COMPETITION WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY
02.30, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 1
02.30 am, SLEDGING: men’s single training team relay – Italy (Leon Felderer?)
03.15, ALPINE SKIING: women’s slalom first run – to be selected from Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Lara Della Mea, Sofia Goggia, Anita Gulli, Francesca Marsaglia
03.21, SNOWBOARD: women’s halfpipe Qualification Run 2
03.30, ALPINE SKIING: first time trial men’s alpine combined descent – to be selected from Luca De Aliprandini, Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris, Giuliano Razzoli, Tommaso Sala, Alex Vinatzer
04.00, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 1 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
04.00, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 1 – Leonardo Donaggio
04.22, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 2 – Leonardo Donaggio
04.45, FREESTYLE: final freeski big air men Run 3 – Leonardo Donaggio
04.55, SNOWBOARD: cross women seeding run 2 – Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
05.30, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 1 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III
05.40, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single women – Valentina Margaglio
06.21, SNOWBOARD: halfpipe men Qualification Run 2 – Lorenzo Gennero, Louis Philip Vito III
06.45, ALPINE SKIING: women’s second slalom run – to be selected from Marta Bassino, Federica Brignone, Elena Curtoni, Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago, Lara Della Mea, Sofia Goggia, Anita Gulli, Francesca Marsaglia
07.30, SNOWBOARD: cross women round of 16 – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08.00, NORDIC COMBINED: Gundersen individual small hill trial round jump – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
08.07, SNOWBOARD: cross women quarter-finals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08.20, SKELETON: tests 5 and 6 single men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari
08.28, SNOWBOARD: cross women semifinals – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
08.45, SNOWBOARD: cross women small final, followed by big final – ev. Sofia Belingheri, Caterina Carpano, Francesca Gallina, Michela Moioli
09.00, NORDIC COMBINED: Gundersen individual jump competition round small trampoline – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
09.40, ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Switzerland, Group B women
11.00, SKI JUMP: training 1 men’s large springboard – Giovanni Bresadola
12.00, NORDIC COMBINED: 10 km individual Gundersen – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa
12.00, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
12.44, SHORT TRACK: 1000 meters women’s heats – two between Arianna Fontana, Cynthia Mascitto, Arianna Sighel, Arianna Valcepina, Martina Valcepina
13.05, CURLING: 1 round robin session men (Denmark-Canada, USA-ROC, Norway-Switzerland, China-Sweden)
13.20, SLED: first run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
13.29, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
13.45, SHORT TRACK: semi-finals 3000 meters relay women – Italy (composition to be defined)
14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Czech Republic-Denmark, Group B women
14.13, SHORT TRACK: Final B 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
14.20, SHORT TRACK: Final At 1500 meters men – three between Andrea Cassinelli, Yuri Confortola, Tommaso Dotti, Pietro Sighel, Luca Spechenhauser
14.35, SLED: second run double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner
Arianna Fontana first joy in Italy, curling makes you dream
HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER
Beijing 2022: medals of the Winter Olympics unveiled
Beijing 2022
Epic Constantini-Mosaner and Pellegrino: Day-4 recap
10 HOURS AGO
Beijing 2022
Curling, historic gold. Pellegrino, screaming silver: what an Italy!
10 HOURS AGO