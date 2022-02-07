Winter Olympics, Constantini and Mosaner win the semifinal 8-1 against Sweden: now the final for gold

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. 22 years from Cortina, 26 from Cembra. They are the cover of the Olympics so far, for Italy. An entire nation was struck by the firing of their failures, by the complex joints of a new game in the eyes of many, and above all by their clear and genuine speeches, intercepted by microphones in an Ice Cube emptied of pandemic aftermath. Our Azzurri, on February 7, 2022, finally accomplished a historic feat: have secured a medal that weighs like a boulder on the future of this discipline and on the next generations who will practice it.

In the semifinal against Sweden of Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson – among the big favorites for the final victory -, the Azzurri they won 8-1 by condemning the Swedes with an early end, and cementing a dominance that lasts for 10 consecutive games. The blues will now face the Norwegian masters in the final for gold; the Nordics won 6-5 in a very tight semi-final against Great Britain.

The match report

The start of the match is accompanied by a surreal silence: the Swedish car immediately engulfs itself, giving rise to sensational errors. Two perfect draws by Amos Mosaner (up from last day) are broken by one of De Val’s few precise failures. The Swedish conservative tactic limits the blue hand to a single point in the first end. The second end allows even more margin for error for the Italian couple: a rejection by Eriksson clears two blue stones, then Constantin’s draw, accompanied by a formidable sweeping by Mosaner, allows us to steal the first hand of the match. At 2-0 at the beginning of the third end, the tricolor locomotive tries to escape: two consecutive short circuits by Eriksson set the stage for another two Italian points. The hallucinations of Eriksson and De Val also drag on in the fourth end, with the Swedes devouring a power play after another disastrous rejection.

The Swedish drama continues into the second part of the race: opponents make systematic errors in judging their lines, we spread. The 6-0 on which we close the fifth set is a sentence: some Swedes who are dismayed to say the least decide to honor the match until the end, but with no hope of a return. The first point of the Nordic comes only at the peak of the sixth end, with our guys excellent in cushioning the risk. A last, lethal, smudge condemns the Swedes to a technical knockout with an early end. The blues finally indulge in a relaxed smile. Tears can only accompany.

Final for gold: when to play?

Tuesday 8 February, 13.05 pm FINAL FOR THE GOLD AGAINST NORWAY

Relatives, joy and tears: Mosaner and Constantini melt

